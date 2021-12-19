Luke 3:7-18
[John said to the crowds that came out to be baptized by him, “You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the wrath to come? Bear fruits worthy of repentance. Do not begin to say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham as our ancestor’; for I tell you, God is able from these stones to raise up children to Abraham. Even now the ax is lying at the root of the trees; every tree therefore that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire.” And the crowds asked him, “What then should we do?” In reply he said to them, “Whoever has two coats must share with anyone who has none; and whoever has food must do likewise.” Even tax collectors came to be baptized, and they asked him, “Teacher, what should we do?” He said to them, “Collect no more than the amount prescribed for you.” Soldiers also asked him, “And we, what should we do?” He said to them, “Do not extort money from anyone by threats or false accusation, and be satisfied with your wages.” As the people were filled with expectation, and all were questioning in their hearts concerning John, whether he might be the Messiah, John answered all of them by saying, “I baptize you with water; but one who is more powerful than I is coming; I am not worthy to untie the thong of his sandals. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire. His winnowing fork is in his hand, to clear his threshing floor and to gather the wheat into his granary; but the chaff he will burn with unquenchable fire.” So, with many other exhortations, he proclaimed the good news to the people.]
I heard on NPR last week that the hit Three Dog Night Song, “Joy to the World” is 50 years old this year. I remember singing it back in 1971 and still remember the words now. The first line of the song is memorable – “Jeremiah was a bullfrog.” As it was initially written, however, the first line was “Jeremiah was a prophet.” Apparently, no one in the band liked “prophet” so Jeremiah became a “bullfrog.”
The refrain of the song is the happy phrase “joy to the fishes in the deep blue see, and joy to you and me.” Three Dog Night wanted to record a “silly” song as a way to bring the band back together as a cohesive unit. It accomplished that goal. I would say it is also a cheerful song, which reminds listeners of the pervasiveness of joy – from the fish to us. But had they kept Jeremiah the prophet rather than Jeremiah the bullfrog, Three Dog Night may have been known for singing a great theological hymn regularly performed on the third Sunday in Advent.
Joy is the theme for the Third Sunday in Advent. The Sunday is also known as Gaudete Sunday. Gaudete is the Latin word for rejoice. We also light a rose candle on the third Sunday rather than a purple candle on the Advent Wreath, since pink is the color of joy. While Advent is a time of longing and waiting, there is room today for “anticipatory joy” in Christ’s coming.
In scripture, the words joy and rejoice are similar when translated from both the Hebrew and the Latin. In the Christian context, joy is being in relationship with God and the promise of salvation that comes from that relationship.
Joy derived from salvation is especially evident in the Gospel of Luke. The parables of the lost sheep, the lost coin, and the prodigal son illustrate a joyous response when a sinner repents and is saved. And arguably, the most familiar passage from the bible regarding joy comes from Luke when the angel announces, “Do not be afraid; for see—I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people.”
In the passage above, John the Baptist is ranting at the crowds who have gathered to be baptized. He is the king of hyperbole and doom. He calls them a brood of vipers. He warns them of the wrath to come and offers a vision of that wrath – God as a lumberjack ready to cut them down with an ax and burn them.
Using the tree metaphor, he tells the crowds to bear fruits worthy of repentance. John must have had some sort of draw, because instead of turning their backs on John, the people ask, “What then should we do to be worthy of redemption?”
Given the intensity of his previous language, we would expect John’s answer to be equally deep and foreboding. But his answer is counter-intuitively simple. The people are to share. They are to be people of respect, honesty and integrity. They are to be satisfied with what they have. That’s it. This is how you find Joy.
And John’s message is radically inclusive by including all the children of Abraham, even the despised tax collectors and the soldiers who worked for the Roman occupiers. John using tax collectors in a conversation about integrity and honesty may seem a little strange. As we know, tax collectors and sinners were pretty much one and the same. Each group was known for a lack of honesty and integrity and were considered to be cheats. Imagine the surprise in John’s audience when tax collectors are included in a talk about repentance and redemption. It is interesting to note that John does not tell the tax collectors to choose a different career. He simply tells them to be truthful and upright in their work.
And John tells the soldiers to be satisfied with their wages. Serving in the military at that time was not a job very many wanted. The pay was meagre and for the most the community hated the military since it was beholden to the Roman occupiers. In fact, soldiers were often drafted. They were not in the military by choice. They worked long, dangerous hours and barely made enough to live on. John tells the soldiers not to cheat others to get more money. They are to be satisfied with what they have.
But we can retort – doesn’t John go on to speak of separating the wheat from the chaff – that is, including some and excluding others? And that Jesus will make the separation by burning the chaff away in “unquenchable fire?”
This is a common interpretation, but we can understand John’s words in a different way. Every grain of wheat has a husk, and farmers work to separate these husks, known as chaff, from the grain, the goal being to save every grain, not to separate the good grain from the bad grain. John is speaking of cleansing and preservation, not division. What the wind and fire remove are the “husks,” in other words the stumbling blocks to our being in Christ and experiencing ensuing joy. These are the stumbling blocks like hardness of heart or greed that make us less generous, less fair and less respectful of our neighbors. Jesus came that we might be redeemed and saved – “the good news of great joy for all the people.”
It is important to remind ourselves that joy in God can be found at all times and in all circumstances of human life. Our joy is not derived from everything being stress free and right with the world; rather our joy, which is not of our creation, comes from God’s companionship. Even at the darkest of times in life, knowing God is beside us causes joy. When I think back on the darkest things I have gone through – when I was curled in a ball feeling completely hopeless – God’s presence was most keenly felt, and it was joyful.
So as John the Baptist remind us of the joy that comes by Jesus, and with Jesus, and in Jesus, let us sing Joy to the World – either the words from the iconic Christmas hymn:
“Joy to the world! The Lord is come.”
Or the refrain from Three Dog Night:
“Joy to the world
All the boys and girls
Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea
Joy to you and me”
Because it is all the same message – God dwelling within us causes joy and rejoicing.
The Rev. Doreen Rice is priest-in-charge at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. Mother Doreen and the Covenant congregation welcome you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. A candlelight Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. with music and Christmas morning at 10 a.m.
Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m. The church also has a pet food and diaper ministry, where those in need are provided a short-term supply of either. Pet food and diapers are distributed the second Tuesday of the month at the church during Community Dinners or may be picked up at other times by calling the church at 785.238.2897.
