It’s not even June, and Geary County has already experienced some hot days already. With summer around the corner, Kansas has more steamy days coming up. Sometimes it can be tempting to stay home and enjoy the air conditioning. But there are many things to do in the area that can help beat the heat and explore what the area has to offer.
June will be a great month to visit the historic C.L. Hoover Opera House, because of all the shows happening at the theater. The location was recently listed in the “Top 10 Best Music Venues in Kansas” by Best Things Kansas. The opera house puts on many musicals, plays and live musical entertainment.
There are many opportunities to enjoy the air conditioning at the opera house, like enjoying a free show by the Junction City Community Band every weekend in June or supporting the Junction City Little Theater Summer Theater Workshops by buying tickets to “Frozen Kids” and “Newsies Jr.” To buy tickets or get more information about the shows, visit the C.L. Hoover Opera House’s website.
This summer is going to be filled with highly anticipated blockbuster hits. With movies like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Thor: God of Thunder” and “Lightyear,” there will be many options for the entire family to enjoy and many reasons to beat the heat with a movie. At the Junction City Gem movie theater, the newest blockbuster hits are shown.
The Gem offers a “Summer Kids Series” where classic, family-friendly titles are played over summer break. The theater also offers sensory friendly showtimes with brighter lights and lower audio. It’s a good atmosphere for movie lovers that may struggle in the traditional theatrical setting.
Learning during the summer can be fun, and at Geary County Historical Society, visitors can take tours throughout the museum and see what it was like to live in Junction City during the days of the Wild West. Or visitors can attend one of the special monthly events taking place at the museum.
The Geary County Historical society isn’t the only place to find shelter from the heat and learn something new. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library hosts many activities for all ages. Take advantage of adult classes, reading programs, book clubs, movie screenings and crafting programs.
When trying to stay cool, one cannot forget the best way to be outdoors and to stay cool, playing in the water. The area has a public pool and “sprayground” located in Junction City. The swimming complex features a wading pool and a full-size pool with diving boards and a 28-foot-tall triple water slide.
Milford lake is a hop-skip and a jump away. At Milford Lake, visitors can go swimming, tubing, water skiing, kayaking, boating, fishing and more.
There are many things to do at Milford Lake that do not involve water, as well. There are ATV tracks, horseback riding trails and hiking trails that allow people to explore the vast Konza prairie.
Visitors can stop by the Milford Nature Center and Fish Hatchery to get the chance to see and touch native animal furs, print their own animal tracks and use their sense of touch to identify natural mystery items.
Examples of Kansas wildlife at the center include live animal exhibits. Outdoors, there is a large bird of prey exhibit and a bobcat display. There is a butterfly house exhibit open from late May to early October.
From catching a show, going to a museum, staying hydrated, playing in the lake or chasing the ice cream trucks that roam the neighborhoods, in Geary County, there are plenty of things to do to beat the heat and beat boredom this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.