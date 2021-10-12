Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Sunshine this morning followed by increasing clouds and a few showers this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.