The 2nd Annual Just Dewey It 5K has been set for Saturday, October 23 at South Park. The race will include a 5k walk/run as well as a 1 mile family fun run. Race time is 8:00 a.m. for the 5K and 9:00 a.m. for the fun run.
Registration can either be done in person at the library or through the web site https://register.chronotrack.com/r/61725. Racers can also launch their registrations from the Just Dewey It 5K button on the library’s home page at www.jclib.org.
Registration fees are $25 per adult and $15 per child ages fourteen and under. The fee for the fun run is $10 per person. A race t-shirt will be included in the packet for those who register by October 9. Late registration will continue until race time. Packet pick up will begin on Thursday, October 21 at 5:00 p.m. at the library. Packet pick up will also be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Manhattan Running Company.
All proceeds from the race will go to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation and the project to build a new library for Junction City/Fort Riley/Geary County. Race sponsors to-date include: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Baskin Robbins, Central National Bank, Culligan Water-Topeka, Exchange Bank, Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Live Well Geary County, Screen Machine, and Sunflower Bank.
For more information about the race including sponsorship, call Donna Porter at 785-238-4311 or email donnap@jclib.org. Updates will also be posted to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library web site and Facebook page
