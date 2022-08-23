The first official day of fall may be one month away, but Starbucks is releasing its Pumpkin Spice Lattes this month so to me, it’s fall baby! Pumpkin season and a new fall semester at the library?! What could possibly be better? Our fall brochure is out and we have amazing programs ready for adults this semester. This is only a sampling of the programs coming this semester, stop in the library to pick up the semester brochure or check out our Facebook.

This semester we’ll have a monthly “Sit ‘n Stitch” with Naomi from Aloha Crochet! We start on Tuesday, September 20th at 11:30 and continue almost every Tuesday throughout the rest of the year. This is the perfect opportunity to bring a project you are working on (crochet, knit, sewing, you name it) and meet new people! It’s also a great place to ask all your “stitching” questions.

DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

