The first official day of fall may be one month away, but Starbucks is releasing its Pumpkin Spice Lattes this month so to me, it’s fall baby! Pumpkin season and a new fall semester at the library?! What could possibly be better? Our fall brochure is out and we have amazing programs ready for adults this semester. This is only a sampling of the programs coming this semester, stop in the library to pick up the semester brochure or check out our Facebook.
This semester we’ll have a monthly “Sit ‘n Stitch” with Naomi from Aloha Crochet! We start on Tuesday, September 20th at 11:30 and continue almost every Tuesday throughout the rest of the year. This is the perfect opportunity to bring a project you are working on (crochet, knit, sewing, you name it) and meet new people! It’s also a great place to ask all your “stitching” questions.
Our Reference Specialist, Mike, will demonstrate and walk you through five useful websites you should know about! These websites will be helpful in your day-to-day life and Mike will tell you all about them in his “Mike McTech Virtual Series”. Stay tuned to our Facebook page to learn more.
Fans of Kansas history, we have a program just for you! Author James Kenyon will be joining us in September to present his book, “Golden Rule Day”. Mr. Kenyon has captured the history of many schools from the past across the state of Kansas to share with you.
October is one of my favorite months and it’s a great time to learn a new skill! Baker Allie Norman, owner of Ashlyn Rosie’s Bakery, will join us for a day of creativity and sweets as you learn how to decorate a fall themed cake. You’ll observe and practice several decorating techniques and create your own delicious treat!
Author Valerie Frey will join us via Zoom, just in time for the holidays, to teach us how to preserve your family recipes. She’ll be your guide for gathering, adjusting, supplementing and safely preserving family recipes and for interviewing relatives, collecting oral histories, and more! Documenting your family food traditions is an excellent way to preserve your family history.
On October 21st, join us for a fun night of mediocre art, possibly terrible poetry writing, and lots of glue! Visualization Poetry encourages creativity and destruction! Perfection is overrated so come out, have fun, and de-stress with Reference Specialist, Alex!
We all love discovering a fantastic tale of our family’s past-whether it be the distant relative who journeyed on the Mayflower or the grandmother who riveted airplanes at a World War II factory. But, how do we share stories in an engaging way? Join Dr. Kim Stanley, for “A Creative Guide to Writing Your Family’s Stories” on October 29th. She’ll provide tools to enrich genealogical research with story and memory so that readers will feel what it was like to be in that moment.
Amber Wyatt, owner of MHK Cookie Co. in Manhattan, will join us in November to teach tips and tricks for decorating your own holiday cookies. Santa will love these treats and so will your holiday guests!
November is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native People. Join us throughout this time as we honor “Native November: Sharing America’s First Stories”. We have an amazing program line up and a little something for everyone! Stop by the library for a complete list of programs!
Five MORE Adult Programs this Fall!
1. Book Clubs! Mahogany Readers, Ladies of the Night, and Mystery Club.
2. TALK: Talk about Literature in Kansas is back in September!
3. Fans of Film
4. Winter Reading
5. Wichita War Dancer
DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
