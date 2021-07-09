Every year the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library celebrates the American Girl book series by auctioning off an American Girl doll and the latest books. There is still time to purchase tickets for the American Girl Doll Auction, which are on sale now through Thursday, July 15. Tickets for the doll auction are $2 each. The more tickets you buy the better chance at winning the doll auction. This year’s doll is “Kira.” In the “Kira” book series, she visits her aunt at a wildlife park in Australia.
To go along with the “Kira” books’ theme, the library is also selling Outback Odyssey bags! We still have some bags left to sell, so hurry to the library and buy one! The bags include a free ticket for the doll auction (!), a snack, a necklace, an Australian stuffed animal, a recipe for the Australian snack, “Fairy Bread,” and a craft based on the Aboriginal clapping sticks! Bags cost $10 each.
Winners of the doll auction and book series will be notified by phone or email by July 22. All proceeds from ticket and bag sales benefit our book donation program - DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. This program allows us to provide organizations, schools, daycares, etc., with free books for classroom and home libraries. For more information, please contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email kellyl@jclib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.