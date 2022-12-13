This year, before you prep the ham or wrap that last “oh my gosh I forgot Aunt March” present, stop by the library! Our annual Winter Reading Program for Adults will kick off this month and it gives you an excellent excuse to prop your feet up and enjoy the holiday season with a good book.

Our adult program, “Sugar, Spice & Everything Mice” begins on Dec. 14 and ends on Feb. 8. During this time, you can read, record, and the best part, win prizes! The rules for Winter Reading are simple. Any book that you read (print or eBook) or listen to (audiobook) counts toward your reading goals. You aren’t limited to library materials, so if you received a new book for Christmas, that counts too! Prizes will be awarded to you after you have completed and recorded four, six, and eight titles.

DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

