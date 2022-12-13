This year, before you prep the ham or wrap that last “oh my gosh I forgot Aunt March” present, stop by the library! Our annual Winter Reading Program for Adults will kick off this month and it gives you an excellent excuse to prop your feet up and enjoy the holiday season with a good book.
Our adult program, “Sugar, Spice & Everything Mice” begins on Dec. 14 and ends on Feb. 8. During this time, you can read, record, and the best part, win prizes! The rules for Winter Reading are simple. Any book that you read (print or eBook) or listen to (audiobook) counts toward your reading goals. You aren’t limited to library materials, so if you received a new book for Christmas, that counts too! Prizes will be awarded to you after you have completed and recorded four, six, and eight titles.
You may be asking; how do I get started with this awesome program? There are two ways to register: in person or online. If you want to sign up and record your titles on paper, stop by our Circulation desk starting December 14th to fill out a registration card. Each time you visit the library, ask for your reading card to record titles you read/listened to. If you like to keep track online, our Winter Reading Program will be available online starting Dec. 14. To access it, visit www.jclib.org and look for the link. After you create an account, log in to add materials to your reading record. You will be alerted when you have won a prize. It’s really that easy! Of course, should you run into any issues with registration or have a question about the program, call 785-238-4311, we’re ready to help! Think of us as your Reading Elves!
This is also a great time to join a book club and mark off “try something new” you’re your New Year’s Resolution list. We offer several book discussion groups that are led by members of the library’s staff and one that’s led by a Humanities Kansas Scholar. Each group welcomes new members. Books are typically available at our main desk one month before a book club meets. You do not need a Dorothy Bramlage Public Library card to register and/or checkout book selections. Please ask staff for details on checkout and check in procedures.
Our book clubs include Mystery Club and Ladies of the Night. Mystery Club discusses “whodunit”! From the tough and gritty to the sly and witty, Mystery Club loves those head scratchers. They meet the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Ladies of the Night discusses books with strong female characters, many who have overcome adversity; books that focus on relationships and the bonding/unifying experiences of women. They meet the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Mahogany Readers is taking a semester break.
TALK: Talk about Literature in Kansas is a Humanities Kansas program that explores topics important to Kansans through literature. To quote Humanities Kansas, “The humanities help us understand what it means to be human — to seek connections with people and place. Talk About Literature in Kansas book discussions draw on our diverse literatures to help us see more clearly who we are as people and define ideas that will shape a future worthy of generations to come.” This group meets six times a year and reads books based on a theme.
The Spring 2023 Theme for TALK is “The Civil War.” After commemorating the Civil War’s sesquicentennial from 2011-2015, the reasons to continue exploring its impact are clear: because no political dispute came closer to destroying the United States, and defining issues of race and inclusion began to be settled then, but the work is not over. The war left deep scars, and its legacy remains unresolved. This powerful theme, I’m sure, will lead to fantastic discussions.
Books discussions are excellent places to meet new friends and participate in conversation. It’s always okay to drop in and see what a particular book club is all about!
Please note, the library will be closed on December 24, 25, and 26 and on December 31 and January 1 for the holiday season. Happy Holidays Junction City and our surrounding communities! Warm up with a good book this season and don’t forget to sign up for Winter Reading!
Five NEW DVDs
“Wire Room”
“I Love My Dad”
“A Kindhearted Christmas”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Easter Sunday”
DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.