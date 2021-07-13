Ahh, another birthday. Today, I celebrate my, oh yeah, a southern girl never tells her age, birthday. It’s a day set aside for my kids to stress over the perfect gift, my husband creates breakfast fit for a queen, and a day for me to sit in my pajamas and read books, watch movies, and have ice cream for dinner. It’s a great day. To celebrate it this year, I wanted to take you on a journey with my favorite books, all available at the library or digitally with your library card. That way, you can celebrate my…nice try…birthday right along with me!
The Hundred Dresses by Eleanor Estes tops my all-time favorite list. This Newbery Honor classic is written so beautifully and is a wonderful tribute to the power of kindness and acceptance. While it’s a children’s book, adults can find value in its message. It’s the story of Wanda Petronski, a little Polish girl who is ridiculed by her classmates for wearing the same faded dress every day. She claims to have one hundred dresses at home but no one believes her. When Wanda is pulled from school one day, the class feels terrible and classmate Maddie decides she is “never going to stand by and say nothing”. It’s a gentle tale about bullies, bystanders, and having the courage to speak up. The Newbery Honor was bestowed in 1945 and the book has never been out of print, it’s powerful and timeless.
My next favorite comes from Hoopla, available FREE with your library card. My Southern Journey by Rick Bragg takes me home. Bragg presents a poignant and wryly funny collection of essays on life in the South. With humor, Bragg explores enduring Southern truths about home, place, spirit, table, and the regions’ varied geographies. From football to fishing, mayonnaise and spoonbread, My Southern Journey is entertaining and engaging! Rick Bragg is also the narrator of the audiobook, which makes my southern heart leap. He says, “Southerners talk as if we are tasting something”, slow and calculated. It’s a must listen if you need a laugh!
If I was ever on a desert island, I would carry a copy of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. I know some will roll their eyes, like my daughter, but it’s truly a classic. Originally published in 1869, the novel follows the lives of the March sisters as the young women move into adulthood. It’s set in the backdrop of the Civil War and unfolds during Christmastime. While their father is away at war, the girls must overcome their character flaws; Meg, her vanity; Jo, her temper; Beth, her shyness; and Amy, her selfishness. Each time I read the novel, I gain something new from it. Jo will always be my favorite character! If you are a fan of the television show “Friends”, you may remember this was also Rachel’s favorite book and one Joey did not keep in the freezer! Little Women, for me, is a breath of fresh air and one I revisit at the start of each year.
I’m a history buff, especially if it’s World War II or women’s history. One amazing book is The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II by Denise Kiernan. Kiernan’s knack for research is amazing as she brings to light the true story of the Tennessee town of Oak Ridge, which was created from scratch in 1942. Goodreads shares, ”One of the Manhattan Project’s secret cities, it didn’t appear on any maps until 1949, and yet at the height of World War II it was using more electricity than New York City and was home to more than 75,000 people, many of them young women recruited from small towns across the South. Their jobs were shrouded in mystery, but they were buoyed by a sense of shared purpose, close friendships—and a surplus of handsome scientists and Army men!” The workers knew something big was happening in Oak Ridge, but few could piece together the true nature of their work was on the atomic bomb. The novel is a must read for history fans!
To help celebrate my (insert random age here) birthday, stop by the library and pick up your favorite book or try one of mine. My favorite books may not be your cup of tea, but the reference staff are always prepared with recommendations based on your liking! In the stressful world we live in and especially after what we all faced the last year, getting lost in a novel is the perfect way to end a long work day! Stop by today!
Five Titles on my Bookshelf!
1. The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate (children’s book)
2. The Radium Girls by Kate Moore (Hoopla)
3. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate
4. The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien
5. Night by Elie Wiesel
