Banned Books Week 2021 celebrates your freedom to read. Each year since 1982, the American Library Association (ALA) has published a list of the books challenged, restricted, removed or banned since May of the previous year as reported in the “Newsletter on Intellectual Freedom.” This bibliography features titles that may surprise you! Did you know The Lorax, a popular children’s book, is a challenged or banned book?
This freedom that we celebrate not only covers the right to choose what we read but also includes the right to select from a full array of possibilities. It is a right that is firmly rooted in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Although we enjoy an increasing quantity and availability of information and reading material, there are would-be censors who continue to threaten the freedom to read. Even if well intentioned, censors try to limit the freedom of others to choose what they read, see or hear. Remember, “Books unite us, censorship divides us”!
Frequently, challenges are motivated by the desire to protect children. This intent is certainly commendable, but not everyone agrees on what is objectionable. So, it is perfectly understandable if individuals want to restrict what they themselves or their children read. They have that right and responsibility. That right, however, does not extend to restricting what other people’s children read.
The challenges documented in this year’s “Books Challenged or Banned” list are not brought by people merely expressing a point of view; rather, they represent requests to remove materials from schools or libraries, thus restricting access to them by others. It should also be noted that the list is incomplete because many challenges remain undocumented. Moreover, this list is limited to books and does not include challenges to magazines, newspapers, films, plays, performances, electronic publications, or exhibits.
So what titles are on this year’s list? The top ten books include To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck, The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, and All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely.
Challenged in more than one state was Alexie Sherman’s “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian.” Winner of the 2007 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, this is the story of Junior, a budding cartoonist growing up on the Spokane Indian Reservation. This book is based on the author’s own experiences and chronicles the contemporary adolescence of a Native American boy as he attempts to break away from the life he was destined to live. It was objected to because of “coarse themes and language.” This title has been consistently challenged since 2012.
The Diary of Anne Frank, a book that we have all read at some point in our middle school or early high school years, has been banned or challenged since 1982 and continues to be one of the top ten books on the list. In 1983, four members of the Alabama State Textbook Committee called for the book’s rejection because it was a “real downer”. The challenges continued throughout the years and included debates on the anatomical descriptions in the novel.
Libraries all over the country will be celebrating the fact that books unite us and censorship divides us. We encourage you to celebrate your freedom to read not just during Banned Book Week but at all times of the year! Stop by the library and find your next challenged or banned read!
Five more banned or challenged books
1. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
2. The Book Thief by Markus Zusak
3. Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey
4. The Fault in our Stars by John Green
5. Hop on Pop by Dr. Seuss
