If you have been around long enough, you have probably heard me talk about the amazing book clubs that we have at the library! One of our book clubs, The Ladies of the Night, reads books for women! This means the titles we read usually have strong female bonds, strong female characters, or women who have overcome obstacles. Girl power!
The Ladies of the Night book club is currently reading “The Beantown Girls” by Jane Healey. This book follows the life three college friends as they embark on an overseas adventure as a Clubmobile Girl. Reading this book gives me the ultimate opportunity to explore more into the history of Clubmobile Girls and, because it’s so fascinating, I want to share it with you!
According to the Delaware Historical & Cultural Affairs office, after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the American Red Cross rapidly mobilized in order to fulfill the mandate of its 1905 congressional charter requiring that they supply voluntary aid to the sick and wounded of armies in time of war and to serve as a source of communication between the civilians of the United States and their military. The War Department decreed that the Red Cross would be the only civilian service organization permitted to work with overseas military personnel. Realizing that building and maintaining troop morale was an important component of victory, military leaders and the War Department assigned much of the responsibility for morale of the troops to the ARC. As servicemen started to go overseas, the need for volunteers escalated and the Red Cross created a sophisticated campaign to recruit women to serve in this role.
The Red Cross had very high standards for their female volunteers. Interested applicants had to be college graduates of at least 25 years of age, have excellent letters of reference, pass a physical exam, and display a remarkable personality during personal interviews. Only one in six applicants made the cut! So, what did these women do during the war? Make doughnuts, of course!
You see, there were many times when servicemen could not go to these permanent clubs and the mobile service club, or clubmobile, served as a way to reach servicemen in airfields, camps and other theaters of war. Most clubmobiles were single decker English Green Line buses fitted with coffee and doughnut making equipment. They carried chewing gum, cigarettes, magazines and newspapers, a phonograph with loudspeakers and records. A lounge in the back of the bus provided a place to sit and talk. The buses were driven by British drivers and each clubmobile carried three American Red Cross women volunteers. One of their biggest tasks were making and serving doughnuts to homesick GI’s.
In 1945, General Dwight Eisenhower said, “The Red Cross, with its clubs for recreation, its coffee and doughnuts in the forward areas, its readiness to meet the needs of the well and to help minister to the wounded…has often seemed to be the friendly hand of this nation, reaching across the sea to sustain its fighting men”. The Doughnut Dollies delivered more than just doughnuts, they brought a little bit of “back home” to the hearts and minds of the servicemembers.
Joining a book club like Ladies of the Night allows you to explore truly amazing women like the Clubmobile Girls. Book Clubs are also excellent places to meet new people and experience different perspectives. Plus, we usually have snacks!
The next Ladies of the Night meets Monday, August 1st at 6:30 pm to discuss “The Beantown Girls”. During this meeting, we will have the author joining us via Zoom. Having the author join is always a blast as we get to hear about her research and writing process and compare notes about characters. Even if you haven’t read the book, I invite you to join us!
Five more books coming to Ladies of the Night!
1. September: The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles
2. October: The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd
3. November: In the Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez
