If you have been around long enough, you have probably heard me talk about the amazing book clubs that we have at the library! One of our book clubs, The Ladies of the Night, reads books for women! This means the titles we read usually have strong female bonds, strong female characters, or women who have overcome obstacles. Girl power!

The Ladies of the Night book club is currently reading “The Beantown Girls” by Jane Healey. This book follows the life three college friends as they embark on an overseas adventure as a Clubmobile Girl. Reading this book gives me the ultimate opportunity to explore more into the history of Clubmobile Girls and, because it’s so fascinating, I want to share it with you!