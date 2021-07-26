The leadership of the building campaign has been working diligently on a plan to expand the space dedicated to library service in the Junction City community. The campaign seeks to develop a new facility to meet not only current needs but also to allow for flexibility for future demands for technology, programs, resources and services.
The goal of the library is to serve the community. This includes continuing to provide traditional services that libraries have long been known for while also adding others that are more “outside the box” and fill specific community needs. Among those currently offered are: faxing, scanning to email, notarizing, community education classes, community calendar, digital community history archive (newspapers and yearbooks), test proctoring, outreach services for children and adults, homebound delivery service, book donation programs and more.
The library is a tremendous community asset and has been since the doors first opened in May 1983. While it has served the people of the area well for nearly forty years, it has done so in a space that is well undersized for the number of people it serves. To address this issue the library has worked with architects to analyze the use of current space, explore building concepts, and develop a design that could incorporate the needs of today as well as the flexibility to adapt to those of tomorrow. A building committee was also formed to explore these issues.
Current plans call for the addition of: small meeting spaces that are private but also protect the safety and security of their users, large group meeting rooms so more than one activity could be held at one time, a children’s activity room, a teen area, a designated quiet room, maker space for adults and kids to facilitate project-based learning, expanded space for hard copy collections modernized public use computer facilities, and clean, enclosed space for computer networking equipment
The location of the new library is a question still under consideration as the board continues to be open to opportunities that arise during the planning process. Should no other location be deemed suitable then the new building would be erected on the north end of the existing lot. Other sites, such as that for the old Junction City High School building should it become available, are also being considered. Each possible site is and will be evaluated by a criteria that includes cost, proximity to city center, proximity to schools, proximity to other public services, proximity to Fort Riley, ease of use and walkability.
With an eye toward the fundraising that would be necessary to complete a building project, a foundation was formed in 2016. It is a 5o1c( 3) organization whose current assets are held in a fund with the Greater Geary Community Foundation.
With the foundation in place, the campaign to expand the square footage dedicated to public library service was officially launched and continues today. It is an important process that requires much community input and a diversity of opinions on the needs and priorities of individuals, families, and organizations.
The community’s financial support through gifts and donations is also critical to provide matching dollars for foundation and federal grants that are being sought to fund the project. As part of this, the foundation has actively participated in the Match Day activities sponsored by the community foundation, the next of which has been announced for Tuesday, October 13. The library’s goal as always is to achieve the full matching funds that will be offered through this event. We’ve hit this mark in the first two match days and hope to do so again. For those of you 72 and older and facing a Required Minimum Distribution from your IRA this year, Match Day could be the perfect time to make it really count through the added value it will bring with the day’s matching funds.
For more information about the building project, visit the library web site at www.jclib.org and click the Campaign tab. Also, checkout the latest edition of the campaign newsletter that will appear soon on the site. While you’re online, visit the race calendar on the web site of the Manhattan Running Company and sign up for the 2nd Annual Just Dewey It 5K scheduled for October 23. All profits will benefit the foundation and the library project.
