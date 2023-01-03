The leadership of the library building campaign has been working diligently on a plan to expand the space dedicated to this public service in the Junction City community. The campaign seeks to develop a new facility to meet not only current needs but also to allow for flexibility for future demands for technology, programs, resources and services.
Staff from BBN Architects in Manhattan are currently working with the library again to develop a facility plan that will allow for:
- Small meeting spaces that are enclosed to facilitate gatherings that require talking, privacy, etc. but also have visibility to other staff and patrons for the safety and security of their users.
- Multiple larger group meeting rooms so more than one activity could be held at one time including simultaneous activities for children and adults including parents. These would include the technology to offer hybrid formats that accommodated in-person and web-based attendance such as zoom.
- Children’s activity room connected to the children’s department that could be used for programming, play space, displays, etc.
- Teen area separate from the area designated for younger children and that features equipment, hardware and software specific to the needs of older kids.
- Quiet room for studying, reading and other concentration based activities.
- Maker spaces for adults and kids that include equipment, work tables, materials, etc. to facilitate project-based learning.
- Expanded space for hard copy collections particularly those that are well used such as materials for young readers, fiction for all ages, audiobooks and DVDs.
- Modernized public use computer facilities and dedicated workstations to accommodate use of digital resources including downloading.
- Clean, enclosed space for computer equipment in operation including servers, routers, switches and access points.
A burning question has been the location of the new library. The library staff and board have been in conversation with both the city and school district regarding placement of the new library building somewhere on the site of the former Junction City High School. At their November meeting, the library board voted to name the high school site as the location of the new facility. This followed the school board meeting where that body determined that the district would retain possession of the old high school site and use it for the construction of an early childhood education center. Action at that meeting also dedicated space for the new library on the site.
Though the details have yet to be finalized, talks have put the placement of the new library at the southeast corner of the lot and the parcel that formerly housed the Deever Building. Current plans call for a 30,000 square foot library facility surrounded by enough green space to accommodate future growth of up to another 20,00 square feet at some point in the future. In the meantime, the greenspace would be used for outside programming and seating and other functions. Allowance will also be made for plenty of parking, particularly to accommodate the expanded meeting capacity.
The architects are also updating cost figures for the project to include the recent cost increases in building materials, etc. Local fundraising for the effort will resume in 2023 with hopes to achieve the goal of approximately $2 million from it. Other funding sources are public and private foundations as well as federal grants.
The latter includes the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program (DCIP) grant which is designed to support the infrastructure needs of military communities. The library project has been in line to apply for the DCIP grant since it was conceived and will pursue that application with the City of Junction City in the 2023 round. This, too is supported by action of the library board and encouragement from the granting agency.
Other fundraising efforts from the big to the small include the annual Match Day event held by the Greater Geary Community Foundation down to my own Pampered Chef fundraiser targeted for the library foundation. The former yielded more than $37,000 for the project while the latter added $345. Each dollar is important and another brick in the wall, so to speak.
The turn of the calendar page to January and the launch of the 2023 tax year means that the second half of the Community Service Tax Credit program sponsored by the state Department of Commerce is also underway. The funds raised through this program are also dedicated to the project to build a new library.
Those who donated in 2022 are welcome to do so again in 2023 for the new tax year along with those who will donate for the first time. The program provides a 50% tax credit to the donors who purchase them in the form of a direct deduction from their state tax obligation. These credits will remain available until all are sold.
To inquire about funding, donating or how to become more involved in the library building project, you can contact me, Susan Moyer, Library Director at 785-238-4311 or send an email to susanm@jclib.org. Your input and support are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.