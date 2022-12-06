With Santa’s flip of the switch in Heritage Park after the Christmas parade, the lights came on and the community officially kicked off the holiday season. The library got a bit of a head start, though and is continuing the celebration through the end of the year.
The friends of the library’s book sale was held in November and was welcomed with open arms by both shoppers and volunteers. This sale marked the return after a two-year absence and all were ready to shop, shop, shop.
After the sale closed, the inventory was moved to the main area of the library where it continues to sell today and through the end December. The books and discs are of good quality and contain a little something for everyone. This includes everything from children’s books and adult fiction and nonfiction to audio and video titles. Much of it is like new and could make a great holiday gift for the reader in your life.
Items are priced at $2 each for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks, audio and video titles. Children’s items sell at two items for $1. Friends members will receive the added benefit of a twenty-five percent discount upon presentation of their current membership card.
Memberships are available any time the library is open so those who have not yet signed up or renewed can do so including at the sale. This includes choosing from the six current membership categories which are priced at $10, $20, $30, $50, or $100 per year. The $300 Lifetime Membership category is also available. Friends memberships also make a great gift for the library lovers on your list.
The library offered its Breakfast with Santa program last Saturday and participated in Main Street’s 10 Days of Christmas celebration at the Municipal Building the same evening. Crafts and games were on the list for both activities and were enjoyed by all who attended.
The annual winter reading program for children and adults will kick off on December 14th and continue through February 8th. Sugar, & Spice, & Everything Mice is this year’s theme which reflects that reading is fun and there are books, audiobooks and eBooks available to suit every taste and preference. Like summer reading, this program is also a great way to keep kids reading and entertained during the holiday break. Books and audiobooks can also be great companions for plane trips and long car rides to visit friends and family.
The Community Service Tax Credit program is another friends-sponsored method where individuals and businesses can donate and receive a break on their state tax burden at the same time. This could make for a happy tax time as well as a happy holiday when that bill is reduced or a credit received. Tax credits purchased before January 1 can be applied to the 2022 tax year and those purchased after the first of the year to that for 2023. Donors have the opportunity to purchase credits for both years as long as the credits last.
The proceeds from the tax credits sale will go to the library building project. More information about the program is available by calling or emailing Susan Moyer at 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org. Those wishing to contribute directly to the library foundation are more than welcome to do so with checks made payable to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation and mailed or dropped off at the library.
So staff can also give the holidays a proper celebration, the library will be closed on December 24 – 26 and December 31 – January 1. The book drop will remain open during that time so items can continue to be returned. Since the library no longer charges overdue fines patrons will not have to worry about starting off the new year with a bill.
‘Tis the season for the community and the library and we invite you to join the celebration. We look forward to seeing you while you stop, shop, sign-up, and support. We love our community and appreciate all of you!
SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.