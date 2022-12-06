With Santa’s flip of the switch in Heritage Park after the Christmas parade, the lights came on and the community officially kicked off the holiday season. The library got a bit of a head start, though and is continuing the celebration through the end of the year.

The friends of the library’s book sale was held in November and was welcomed with open arms by both shoppers and volunteers. This sale marked the return after a two-year absence and all were ready to shop, shop, shop.

SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

Recommended for you