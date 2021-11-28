The weekend after Thanksgiving is usually my favorite time of year. It’s when the holiday tree is put up, the decorations twinkle in red and green and the holiday dinner planning begins.
There’s probably a mound of wrapping paper somewhere in your house, a mile long shopping list in the hands of a tired mom, and the cat has probably stolen at least one ornament from the tree. This year, for me, the holidays are about slowing down and enjoying the season, which always seem to come and go so quickly.
When my kids were little, we always had a holiday movie night. There was popcorn and M&M’s, cozy pajamas and warm hot chocolate. Holiday movie nights were one of my favorite traditions and, to this day, even though the children are now adults, the tradition has continued in their households. Movie nights, just like the reading of favorite holiday books, can provide a connection with your family and create lasting memories.
Looking through our library collection, we have a host of favorite holiday movies to get you started.
“Elf” is one of my all-time favorites. It’s the story of a baby that crawled into Santa’s bag of toys and, after arriving at the North Pole, is raised by an Elf. Buddy the Elf is bigger than all the other elves and not very great at making toys, but he embraces the elf spirit wholeheartedly. As he gets older, he wants to find his true place in the world and heads off to New York City to find his real parents. It’s wildly funny and sure to make your kids laugh.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was a staple in our household while the kids were growing up. This children’s story follows a grouchy Grinch who tries to cancel Christmas by stealing gifts and decorations from the town of Whoville. Through a miracle, and a little help from CindyLou Who, the Grinch realizes that Christmas is not all about presents!
Based on a children’s book, “The Polar Express” is the perfect movie for slippers and hot cocoa! A young boy who doubts there is a Santa takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole. He embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Did you hear that? Well, if you believe, you may have just heard a bell ringing.
“Home Alone” continues to be a top holiday movie and although it always makes me wonder what Kevin’s dad does for a living, it’s still a hit in our house. You have wondered too, right? Gorgeous house with all the lights on and paying for airfare and a vacation for all of those people; how in the world did he afford that? I guess that’s the adult in me that thinks about electricity bills. But kids love watching Kevin protect his home from the two buglers.
Is it a holiday movie night without “A Christmas Story”? In this movie, a young boy must convince his parents that a toy rifle is the only Christmas gift that will make Christmas worthwhile. There’s bunny pj’s, a leg lamp and a boy named Ralphie that is sure to make your kids laugh.
From “The Smurf’s Holiday Celebration” to a classic “Charlie Brown Christmas,” and also “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” and “Veggie Tales: The Best Christmas Gift,” and so much more at your library! We have a host of movies perfect for any family movie night. Family movie nights allow you to turn off the hustle and bustle of the season and take a few hours to just enjoy each other’s company. And don’t worry, mom, we also have a collection of the popular Hallmark Christmas movies for those times where you need a little romance, Christmas spirit and of course the perfect ending. Stop by today and start your new tradition.
Five more Holiday Flicks:
1. “A Christmas Carol”
2. “A Dog named Christmas”
3. “Frosty the Snowman”
4. “The Santa Clause”
5. “The Muppet Christmas Carol”
DONNA PORTER is the Assistant Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
