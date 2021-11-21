Looking for a fun program for your family to attend? Looking for a program that involves that jolly old Santa Claus, too? Well then, stop by the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library and sign up your family for the library’s Breakfast with Santa.
Our Breakfast with Santa program is on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. This fun program has children and families having a light breakfast (donuts anyone?), making fun crafts (some involve jingle bells and popsicle stick Christmas trees), singing songs, a storytime, and yes, a visit from Santa! There is no admission charge for tickets, but registration is required by Dec. 1. It’s going to be a jolly good time, so we hope to see many of you there, and Santa does too.
On Nov. 8, the library began its annual Cocoa and Cookies fundraiser. All proceeds will go to the library’s book donation program-DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy at Dorothy Bramlage Public Library. The goal of DBPL at DBPL is to put a free book into as many community members’ hands as possible. We believe literacy empowers communities. Literacy is vital to community success. The more you know, the more you can achieve.
Thanks to the many contributions from our patrons, community organizations and businesses, the library’s book donation program provided St. Xavier’s Catholic School and the USD 475 elementary schools with 40 new books to add to their libraries or classrooms this fall. So, come on down to the library and order some cocoa or cookies, or both, to give to your friends and family while contributing to a wonderful cause.
We have different cocoa and cookie options for you to choose from:
Cocoa (without marshmallows): 8 oz. — $4 or 16 oz. – $8
Chocoholic mix cocoa (with double chocolate): 8 oz. — $4.50 or 16 oz. – $8.50
Snow-capped cocoa (with marshmallows): 8 oz. — $5 or 16 oz. — $9
Christmas M&Ms Cookies: 32 oz. — $9
Sugar Cookies: 32 oz. — $9
Decide which cocoa and cookie options you want, fill out an order form and we’ll call you when your order is ready. Payment is due at the time of pickup.
The Young People’s Department will have two special Winter Holiday Storytimes on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. and on Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. Parents can sign up their children for either the morning storytime or the afternoon storytime. These storytimes are for children ages 10 months to 8 years old. Both classes will have the same activities. There will be stories featuring the holidays of Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa at our Winter Holiday Storytime. Children will sing songs and have a craft activity as well. So, stop by the library and sign up before our classes get full. It’ll be a winter-rific storytime!
The library will also have a new StoryWalk® JC selection starting Friday, Dec. 3, with a family favorite Christmas story – A Charlie Brown Christmas. The first and last pages of the story are at the North and South entrances of the library, while other businesses along both Seventh Street and Washington Street have the other pages of the story in their windows.
Families can stop by the library to pick up a fun activity sheet to do along the StoryWalk® JC as they read the story. The activity sheet has children finding pictures on the storybook pages and then putting a sticker on their activity sheet once they have found the matching pictures. Once children have completed their StoryWalk® JC activity sheet, they can return it to the library for a special prize – a color-your-own-A Charlie Brown Christmas jigsaw puzzle.
The Young People’s Department will start our Winter Reading program (Get Your Mitts on Reading) on Dec. 14. Children and teens can win prizes for the number of books they read. Prizes are awarded at four books, eight books and 12 books. Parents can sign up their child or teen in person or online at www.jclib.org. Children and teens can read print books, audiobooks or eBooks for Winter Reading. We hope many children and teens will sign up before the holiday break and read, read, read! It’s going to be a fun December at the library. For more information on our programs, contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email at jclibrary@jclib.org.
Children & Teen Holiday Books:
• The Twelve Days of Dash and Lily by Rachel Cohn & David Levithan (young adult book)
• Candlelight for Rebecca by Jacqueline Dembar Greene (chapter book)
• Spot’s Magical Christmas by Eric Hill (picture book)
• The Littlest Candle: A Hanukkah Story by Kerry M. Olitzky (picture book)
• The Christmas Toy Factory by Geronimo Stilton (chapter book)
• Snow in Love: Four Stories by Various Authors (young adult book)
Kelly Liptak is the Young People’s Department Head at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
