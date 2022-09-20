Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read and the importance of the First Amendment. Held during the last week in September, Banned Books Week highlights the benefits of free and open access to information while drawing attention to the harms of censorship by spotlighting attempted banning’s of books in the United States.

Each year the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom compiles a list of the most frequently challenged books in order to inform the public about censorship in our libraries and schools. Over the past ten years, American libraries were faced with over 5,000 challenges. Many have made national headlines.

DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

