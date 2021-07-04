Happy 4th of July from the Young People’s Department at Dorothy Bramlage Public Library! We hope you have a very festive Independence Day weekend! To kick off your Independence Day, here are a few fun facts about our nation’s birthday that will make you smile or gasp!
- Did you know that according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, “Americans will eat 150 million hot dogs” on the 4th of July! That is “enough to stretch from D.C. to L.A. more than 5 times.”
- Did you know that Independence Day wasn’t even a federal holiday until 1870?
- Did you know that every 4th of July, the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is rung 13 times in honor of the original 13 states?
- Did you know that the very first fireworks show was in Philadelphia, PA, in 1777?
- Did you know that three of our nation’s founding fathers – John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Monroe – all died on July 4? John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826 – the country’s 50th birthday.
- Did you know that the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show takes over 8,000 hours to prepare for the 25 minute show?
We hope you have a splendid Fourth of July and are careful when you are setting off your own fireworks and firecrackers! The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closed on July 4th and 5th to celebrate our nation’s birthday, but never fear we will still have plenty of summer fun when we reopen on Tuesday, July 6!
On July 9, we will have our second Book 2 Movie Club meeting of the summer for teens (grades 7-12)! At our Meet and Greet meeting, teens will pick up our July book selection, Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer. Teens will meet again on July 30 from 1:30-4pm to watch the film adaptation and discuss the book and film.
July 9 is also the last day to submit your Chalk Art to the library. The theme for the Chalk Art Contest is “It’s a Jungle Out There!” Students in grades K-12 can register at the library and then submit a photo of their animal art to the library in-person or by email. First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded to children and teens in the following grade groups: K-2nd, 3rd -5th, and 6th-12th.
We will have two more Outdoor Adventures classes on July 12 and July 26. On July 12, parents who have signed their children up will meet at the River Walk where she and the kids will go a hike to the gazeebo and pick up pieces of nature (twigs, flowers, etc.) to create a collage of their afternoon hike. On July 26, children will meet at the Wetlands Trail behind Wal-Mart and help clean up the trail!
On July 13, award-winning singer/songwriter and poet, Aspen Black will be joining us live on Zoom to perform her latest program, “The Singing Cowgirls!” Aspen will engage children through songs, dances, and games to teach us about the westward expansion, cowboys and cowgirls, horses, mules and so much more!
We will have two more Excellent Ecosystems classes on Zoom on July 14th and 21st. On the 14th, kids will learn all about the grasslands and on July 21st, kids will take a trek through the desert! Kids will learn all about the ecosystems’ animals, plants and climate through games, science projects and crafts.
Starting on July 16, we will have our Wild Child Yoga class at the Yoga Shala Studio (616 N Washington) for children in grades K-5. These fun classes will have kids learning fun yoga poses inspired by our summer reading theme of “Tails and Tales!” Though are classes are full right now, children can still sign up and be put on a wait list.
There is also a teen (grades 6-12) art class, Drawing Rules!, on July 20. Teens will learn how to draw some really cool animals, objects, nature, etc.! Teens can sign up to attend the class in-person or on Zoom. Online attendees will have a drawing kit available for pickup at the library the week of class. For more information on any of these programs, please contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email us at jclibrary@jclib.org.
Fourth of July Children’s Books:
• Henrietta’s 4th of July by Syd Hoff
• Happy Birthday, America by Mary Pope Osborne
• Fourth of July Mice by Bethany Roberts
• July Jitters by Ron Roy
• My Fourth of July by Jerry Spinelli
