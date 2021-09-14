September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and we here at the library are always excited about the month of September for this very reason. Libraries all over the country are celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month and the goal is to put as many library cards in the hands of people in their community as possible. Libraries are also providing their communities with information about the importance of getting a library card.
Having a library card not only allows you to access materials, but it allows you to explore worlds of information, and the more you know the more empowered you feel which is the theme for National Library Card Sign-up Month this year.
This year, author, executive producer, and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks Marley Dias is teaming up with libraries all over the country and the American Libraries Association to promote National Library Card Sign-Up Month and the importance of having a library card. Dias is serving as the honorary chairperson for this year. Marley is spreading the word about the benefits of having a library. A library is key to accessing information, technology, and other educational programming that can inspire change. A library card opens doors for all people, inspires change and empowers communities to create safe spaces for everyone.
Marley Dias is the author of “Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You! “ She is also the creator of the non- profit organization #1000BlackGirlBooks, an international movement to collect and donate children’s books that feature Black girls as the lead character. Marley started her organization because she knew at a young age how important it is for readers of all ages to be able to see themselves in the stories they read.
Being able to identify with characters in stories develops a strong love for reading and ongoing learning, and the more you learn the more empowered you feel. Marley and libraries all over the nation want to get the message out that having a library card is essential and that everyone should be able to have access to all the things a library card can do.
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is right in step with Marley. The library is encouraging people of all ages to sign up for a library card if they do not have on already. Getting a library card is simple process and is free to anyone interested in getting a card. The library staff is more than happy to assist you and once you have your account set up, you will be able to check out materials that day, or access all of the digital materials that are on our databases. All Kansas Residents are eligible to get a library card as long as you have a photo I.D. and proof of address.
Once the account is set up, you are placed on temporary status for thirty days. During that temporary period, you are limited to a two-item limit, but you are able to check out that day. When your temporary status is over you have the ability to check out twenty-five items per card which can include books, DVDs, magazines, and other library materials that you are interested in. library is all about providing services that make communities stronger and more informed in a world that is changing every day. Public libraries are here to support its patrons and help them become avid library users. Although National Library Card Sign-Up Month is only in September, you can sign up for a card at any time. There is always a good time to visit your library and see what it has to offer. Happy National Library Card Sign-Up Month!!!
#1000BlackGirlBooks Titles
1. The Color Purple by Alice Walker
2. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
3. Full Cicada Moon by Marilyn Hilton
4. Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry by Mildred Taylor
5. Warriors Don’t Cry by Melba Pattillo Beals
