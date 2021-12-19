Community members are crossing the days off their December calendars in anticipation of the Red Letter Day we’ve all been waiting for.
Though the holiday pre-season is winding down, there are still a few opportunities for patrons to celebrate the season with the library.
The library has become a collection site for Live Well Geary County’s Christmas Wish List to help them stock up for their new Senior Community Meals Program. Held at the Larry Dixon Center, these meals are designed to give seniors a healthy supper that they can enjoy at the center, pick up to go or to have delivered.
The library can accept donations through Dec. 23 of the supplies on their list, such as a kitchen timer, kitchen scale, coffee maker, muffin pans, aprons, food storage bags and containers, as well as dish cloths and towels. We can also accept donations of shelf stable foods like nonfat dry milk, oatmeal, applesauce (no sugar added), canned beans, low sodium broth, canned vegetables, whole wheat flour and bread flour.
The Geary County Extension office at 119 E. 9th St. is also accepting these items, along with perishable foods like ground beef, chicken and frozen vegetables, through Dec. 30. Cash donations to Live Well Geary can also be made by check, mailed to P.O. Box 28, Junction City, Kansas 66441.
The Sharing the Warmth clothing drive also continues. Held in partnership with the City of Junction City and the Main Street committee, collection boxes are currently available in approximately thirty locations throughout the downtown area including the library. Here, community members can support the needs of elementary school children throughout the district, with their donations of new and never worn socks, underwear, leggings and sweatpants for both boys and girls in sizes four through seven.
In addition to clothing, at least some of the donation boxes are also receiving books that will become part of the ICARE group’s efforts to support children’s literacy in the community. The collection boxes will be available through Dec. 23, so community members still have time to purchase and make their donations before the program winds down.
The Winter Reading Program for both children and adults is also underway. Readers can sign up and record in person at the library or online with links provided from the jclib.org web page or the Facebook page. With that, patrons of all ages can read just for fun and earn prizes along the way.
The friends of the library are also celebrating the season with their daily book sale and gift basket projects. The book sale currently features a combination of the book bundles that have been offered for the past few months as well as the individual titles that recently made their way to the shelves. The latter are priced at either 25 cents each or $1, so they can fit most budgets for the readers in your life.
Two gift baskets are featured this month with the themes of cooking and decorating. Tickets are available at the front desk for $1 each or six for $5. Current friends members can get a seventh ticket for no charge. The winners will be drawn and notified on Jan. 2. After this, the basket project will go on hiatus for a bit while the friends regroup for the new year.
While you’re out and about, please keep in mind that the library will be closed Dec. 24 through 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to celebrate the season with families. The book drop will remain open so items can still be returned every day.
We wish you all the happiest of holiday seasons and hope you will stop by soon to stock up on things to watch and read before the year’s end. We also look forward to ringing in the new year with you and celebrating a very happy 2022.
Susan Moyer is the Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
