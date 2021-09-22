Fall is upon us! Leaves will be changing colors, temperatures will start to cool, and kids are back in school. Just because summer’s over doesn’t mean programming at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library ends. In fact, we have lots of programs this upcoming month for children and teens!
One of our favorite events is back in-person this fall – Touch a Truck! On Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. until noon, families can stop by the Planet Fitness and Hibbett Sports parking lot (437 E. Chestnut Street) to see, touch, and learn all about the different vehicles we’re bringing this year! We’ll have fire engines, police squad cars, excavators, dump trucks, a school bus, delivery trucks and more! We encourage children and parents to wear masks if the businesses or organizations allow patrons inside of the vehicles. We hope to see many families there this year! It’ll be a great morning of family fun!
Our Genre Penny Wars fundraiser is going on right now at the library! How the Genre Penny Wars works is simple: all patrons have to do is add pennies to their favorite book genre jar. Pennies equal points. Patrons can also add nickels, dimes or quarters to the book genre jars they dislike. These silver coins deducts points from the jar. The jar with the most points at the end of October wins! All proceeds from the Genre Penny Wars benefits the library’s book donation program - DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. We believe literacy empowers communities. Therefore, our goal is to give away a free, new book to as many members of the community as possible. The more we read, the more we know, and the more we know, the more we can help our community thrive. So, stop by the library and donate a penny or two to your favorite book genre(s)!
The Young People’s Department will have an October Author Day Take and Make bag! Parents can still sign up their children (grades PreK-12) for James Herriot Day. James Herriot was a British veterinarian and author who wrote wonderful stories about the animals he cared for. James Herriot’s stories have delighted audiences for generations. The hit PBS television show, All Creatures Great and Small, are based on his beloved tales. Sign up by September 28 to receive this wonderful take and make bag to create a cow puppet, a dog craft and more! Pick up day for the James Herriot Take and Make bag is Monday, October 4.
Children and teens can also stop by the library and participate in our Fall Reading Participation Program – Fall into a Good Book! Children and teens can pick up a reading log at the library and write down the titles of the books they have read. Once a child or teen has read three books they can put their name into our prize drawing. Children and teens can put their names into the prize drawing a total of four times. Last day of fall reading is November 15.
Children in grades K-5 can still sign up for our fun “Explorers” classes this fall! This fall’s theme is the “Wild West!” On October 21, children can learn about the “Women of the West” and make a fun craft! Learn about the sharpshooter Annie Oakley; the Shoshone Indian guide to Lewis and Clark, Sacagawea; frontierswoman Calamity Jane; and Laura Ingalls Wilder, the author of the beloved Little House book series! Last day to register is October 19, but you better hurry, there’s only a few slots left!
There’s still slots available for our in-person Read and Learns (aka Storytimes)! Parents can register their child (ages 10 months – 6 years old) and join us for a couple of fun stories and songs! Children will receive a take and make craft kit to take home. The craft will be based on the theme of the week’s stories. We have limited attendance for each class due to limited physical space and following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Parents can register their child for five of our nine Read and Learn classes this fall. Parents can also register to be put on a wait list for the other four classes.
Finally, we have two teen programs this month they’ll sure enjoy! First, is our creative writing class, Wondrous Writing, on October 13 for teens in grades 6-12. There is still plenty of slots available for this fun class! Second, our Book 2 Movie Club for teens in grades 7-12, will be meeting on October 14 at 4:30 to discuss the book selection of the month (The Princess Bride) and watch the film adaptation. For more information on these programs, please contact the library at 785-238-4311 or jclibrary@jclib.org.
New Children and Teen Fiction Books:
· Dog Squad by Chris Grabenstein
· Take Me Home Tonight by Morgan Matson
· A to Z Mysteries Super Edition #1: Detective Camp by Ron Roy
· Haggis and Tank Unleashed: All Paws on Deck by Jessica Young
· How We Fall Apart by Katie Zhao
