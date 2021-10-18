October is just zooming by! One event that had kids zooming to go to was the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library’s Touch a Truck event. Children and families enjoyed seeing their favorite community trucks and vehicles back in action. The fire engines, police cars (and boat), tractors, dump trucks and more all put big smiles on the little ones’ faces.
Thank you to everyone who came out to see the cool vehicles. And an even bigger thank you to all our community friends who showed their trucks to the kids.
Another fun program currently going on is the StoryWalk® JC. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library and many downtown businesses have partnered to create a fun program for the whole family to enjoy. Our fall StoryWalk® JC selection is “We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt,” by Steve Metzger. You can even catch a video of author Steve Metzger reading the story on our Facebook page with a shout out to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library. Participants can stop by the Young People’s Department desk to pick up an activity sheet to do while you read the story on the StoryWalk®. Once you’ve finished the activity sheet, return it to the library to get your prize – a fall leaf pinwheel!
Another fun event that the library will be participating in is the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce’s All Treats Day on Oct. 28. The fun starts with the Junction City High School Marching Band leading a parade down Washington Street from 10th to 6th Streets. Children of all ages and their parents are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes and march behind the band in the parade.
Local businesses and organizations, including the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, will be along Washington Street, handing out Halloween candy and goodies for the trick-or-treaters. If interested in participating in the parade, please meet at Washington between 10th and 9th Streets at 5:15 p.m., as the parade will start at 5:30 p.m. The Flint Hills Church will also be at the event providing balloon animals at Washington and 9th Street and the United Way Hot Dog Stand, sponsored by Exchange Bank, will be at Washington and 7th. After the parade, the 12th Street Community Center will have games, treats and more for families from 6-7:30 p.m. It’ll be a night of spooktacular fun!
There is still time to make a donation to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library’s Genre Penny Wars. The Genre Penny Wars is the library’s fundraiser for our book donation program – DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. Our book donation’s program’s goal is to put a new, free book into the hands of as many community members as possible. For our Genre Penny Wars, patrons can put pennies into the jars of the book genres they love. Pennies equals points! If you don’t like a particular genre, you can put silver coins (nickels, dimes and quarters) into those genre jars. Silver coins deduct points. Whichever jar has the most points wins! The Genre Penny Wars end Sunday, Oct. 31, so stop by to add a penny or two and see if your favorite book genre wins.
Teens in grades 6-12 still have time to sign up for our last Wondrous Writing class of the fall semester. Teens can participate in fun brainstorming activities, as well as cool writing prompts that’ll get those creative juices flowing. So, if your teen loves to write stories or would love to learn how, sign up at the Young People’s Desk for our Nov. 10 class. You’ll have a wondrous time!
Another great teen program is our Book 2 Movie Club. Teens in grades 7-12 meet once a month to discuss the book selection they have read. They also watch a film adaptation of the novel. The teens then discuss the film adaptation and the book. They discuss what they liked about both the book and the movie, what they didn’t like, which they liked better, the characters, etc. The November book selection is “The Book Thief,” by Markus Zusak. This novel tells the story of a little girl named Liesl, who is growing up in Nazi Germany. She tries to save the books she loves that are being destroyed, as well as trying to save her Jewish friend her family is hiding. Will she succeed? Read the book and find out! Stop by the library to pick up your copy of the book to take part in our November teen book club.
The Young People’s Department Fall Reading program, Fall into a Good Book, is going strong this fall. We have 65 children and teens participating so far. There is still time to sign up and earn a chance to win in our prize drawing. Once children and teens register, they receive a reading log. For every three books they read, they get their name put into a prize drawing! Participants have an opportunity to have their name entered into the prize drawing four times, after reading 12 books total. Last day to turn in reading logs is Monday, Nov. 15. For more information about our programs, contact the library at 785-238-4311 or at jclibrary@jclib.org.
Children’s Halloween Books:
• Clifford and the Halloween Parade by Norman Bridwell
• Catwoman’s Halloween Heist by Eric Fein
• Corduroy’s Best Halloween Ever! By Don Freeman
• Nancy Drew and the Clue Crew: The Halloween Hoax by Carolyn Keene
• Calendar Mysteries: October Ogre by Ron Roy
