Hot summer days will give way to cool fall days in the coming weeks, and at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library’s Young People’s Department we will be starting our fall programs! Most of our children and teen programs will have limited in-person attendance and will require advanced registration. So read on and discover which programs you’d like your child to attend!
Our first fall fundraiser (which began on August 2) is Genre Penny Wars! Library patrons can put pennies into the book genre jar that is their favorite! Patrons can put nickels, dimes or quarters in the book genre jars that they dislike. All proceeds benefit our book donation program – DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. This program allows the library to give a free, new book to as many community members as possible.
The Young People’s Department will also have two Author Day Take and Makes this fall! The first Author Day will be Hobbit Day on September 22 (pick up day for bags)! Children and teens can explore and learn about J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved stories through crafts and games with this Take and Make! Last day to register is September 16 or until registration is full.
Our second Author Day this fall is on October 4 (pick up day) for James Herriot Day! James Herriot was a British veterinary surgeon and author. He wrote delightful stories based on animals he encountered or treated. The popular PBS television series, All Creatures Great and Small, is based off of James Herriot’s tales! Enjoy making fun animal crafts with this Author Day Take and Make! Last day to register is September 28 or until registration is full.
The library will have two monthly teen programs this fall. The first is our teen book club! Teens in grades 7-12 can register to be a part of our Book 2 Movie Club. This month’s selection is a teen fan favorite — The Maze Runner by James Dashner! After registering, a teen can pick up their copy of the book to read. Teens will watch the movie adaptation of the book and then have a discussion on both the book and the movie (and enjoy a yummy snack) at the book club meeting on September 9 from 4:30-7pm. They will also have the opportunity to pick up October’s book club selection (The Princess Bride) that evening as well.
Our second teen program, Wondrous Writing, for teens in grades 6-12, will take place on September 22 from 4:30-5:30pm. Teens will do all sorts of fun writing activities that will help them become an awesome writer! Advanced registration is required two days prior to class date.
Our fall Read and Learn classes are back with limited in-person attendance! These classes help children ages 10 months to 6 years old with early concepts of literacy, such as letter and number recognition, phonics, sequencing and just learning to have fun with reading! Classes are on Tuesday at 10am starting September 14. Class size is limited due to room size and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. One parent per child is allowed in the room with their little one(s). Parent/guardians can register for five of our nine fall classes and be put on a wait list for the other four. Patrons may contact the library for the fall semester class dates and themes.
Beginning September 13, children and teens can participate in our fall reading program – Fall into a Good Book! Participants will receive a tree and leaves reading log. For every book a child or teen reads, they fill out one of their leaves with the title of the book. After reading every three books, children and teens’ names will be put into a prize drawing. Maximum number of books a child can read is 12. Last day of fall reading is November 15.
Children in grades K-5 can once again participate in our After School Stretch class this fall! Children will learn cool yoga poses, amazing meditation techniques and participate in fun crafts or games! The class will once again take place at the Yoga Shala Studio at 616 N. Washington Street.
Finally, our Explorers class for children in grades K-5 is back! This fall’s theme is the Wild West! On September 16, children will go “Into the West,” and discover what it was like to travel on the Oregon Trail in covered wagons! Learn about what people did during the long ride on the trail, what they needed to do daily to survive and the dangers that awaited them! Last day to register is September 14. For more information on any of our programs, please contact the library at 785-238-4311 or email us at jclibrary@jclib.org.
Children and Teen Fiction Books:
• Jack Goes West by Mac Barnett
• Moses the Kitten by James Herriot
• The Ninth Nugget by Ron Roy
• The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
• The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.