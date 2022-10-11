The countdown is on for the best buys in town when the annual Friends of the Library fall book sale kicks off next month. It’s a great opportunity for book loving readers to indulge their passion and support the library at the same time.
The two-day sale will open at Noon on Friday, November 11th. It will continue until the library closes at 6:00 p.m. that day and then resume on Saturday, November 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A bag sale may be offered during the last hour and some of the remaining inventory may be shifted to the main room of the library so the sale can continue through the end of the year.
As always, the inventory will contain a little something for everyone from children’s books and adult fiction and nonfiction to audio and video titles. They will be divided by broad categories such as fiction genres and call number areas.
Most of the inventory will be like new, coming from the home libraries of patrons across town and likely read only once. This will include those that have been recently given through the friends book sale donation Saturday events. The next donation Saturday is scheduled for October 22 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. near the library’s north entrance on the parking lot side of the building.
Some of the titles withdrawn from the library’s collection will also be in the sale, but only those deemed in excellent condition. All will be reasonably priced to fit every budget with most of them selling at one to two dollars apiece.
Friends members will receive the added benefit of a twenty-five percent discount of the sale price upon presentation of their current membership card. This discount is actually available year round and can be used anytime at the daily book sale as well as at the annual sale.
Memberships are available any time the library is open so those who have not yet signed up or renewed can do now including at the sale. This includes choosing any of the six current membership categories which are priced at $10, $20, $30, $50, or $100 per year. The $300 Lifetime Membership category is also available.
While the annual sale features the “best of the best” in the sale inventory, the daily sale usually includes the more well-loved items that have been donated or withdrawn from the collection. The latter are generally priced lower than the annual sale items and also feature the occasional bag sale.
While you’re at the sale, seize the moment and purchase one of the cloth book bags made and donated by member and master seamstress Charlotte Grelk. The cost will be $5 each and the items will be sold as long as supplies last. There is even talk of adding a bake sale to this year’s book event.
Community members can also grocery shop and support the library at the same time with the Dillons Community Rewards Program. With it, every time you shop at Dillons and swipe your Plus Shoppers Card you will lend your support to both the friends and the library with a small percentage of your total sale. The friends organization is also part of the Amazon Smile network which offers another shop-portunity to use your purchasing power as a means of support.
In addition to these, friends and other community members are also planning their participation in two other fundraising events for the library foundation and the project to build a new library. These include the upcoming Match Day sponsored by the Greater Geary Community Foundation on October 18 and the Community Service Tax Credit program.
It’s a busy fall for the friends of the library and they invite you to join the fun. The annual fall book sale is a great place to start as well as the perfect place to recycle your reading and find your next great read.
Friends of the Library Membership Categories
$10 – Edgar Allen Poe
$20 – Dr. Seuss
$30 – Phyllis Wheatley
$50 – Laura Ingalls Wilder
$100 – Louisa May Alcott
$300 – Mark Twain (Lifetime Membership)
SUSAN MOYER is the Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
