The countdown is on for the best buys in town when the annual Friends of the Library fall book sale kicks off next month. It’s a great opportunity for book loving readers to indulge their passion and support the library at the same time.

The two-day sale will open at Noon on Friday, November 11th. It will continue until the library closes at 6:00 p.m. that day and then resume on Saturday, November 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A bag sale may be offered during the last hour and some of the remaining inventory may be shifted to the main room of the library so the sale can continue through the end of the year.

SUSAN MOYER is the Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

