The Young People’s Department at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is starting our first fall DBPL at DBPL fundraiser today – Genre Penny Wars. Our Genre Penny Wars fundraiser is easy and fun for patrons to participate in. Patrons simply put pennies into the jar(s) of their favorite book genre(s) for their favorite(s) to win. Pennies earn each jar points. Patrons can also put nickels, dimes, and quarters in the other book genre jars for the genres they do not like. Silver coins deduct points. So for example, if a person puts a nickel in one jar, that jar loses five points. If a patron puts a dime in a jar, that jar loses 10 points. If a patron puts a quarter in a jar, that jar loses 25 points. The jar with the most points wins. The book genre jars we have are adventure, fantasy, historical fiction, mystery, romance and science fiction. Genre Penny Wars starts today, August 2, and ends on October 31. So, when you are at the library, drop by the Young People’s Department and drop a penny in your favorite book genre jar. All proceeds (pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters) benefit our book donation program – DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. This program allows the library to donate new, free books to as many organizations in the community as possible. The library has donated books to schools, preschools, daycares, senior centers, health centers, and other organizations in the community. For more information on this fundraiser, please contact the library by phone (785-238-4311) or email (jclibrary@jclib.org).
Genre Penny Wars: A DBPL at DBPL Fundraiser
- Special to the Union
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Geary County declared COVID-19 hotspot as delta variant spreads
- JC couple celebrate one year as business owners
- Applications open for Early Admission Program at College of Veterinary Medicine
- David Robert Fuchs
- Contention at CVB meeting as organization continues search for director
- KBI makes arrests after Cloud County Jail investigation
- Joan Lee (Iiams) Dodd
- EDC may unveil big project in August
- USD 475 recognizes students, staff for 2020-2021 school year achievements and recognitions
- Robert 'Bob' K. Weary, Jr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.