Christmas is the most wonderful time of year. Well, if you are four years old and counting down to Santa Claus. But for adults, Christmas can be hectic, stressful, and full of “rush”. It’s parents that have to create the magic and oftentimes that magic comes after working long hours, cooking dinner, or folding laundry. It’s easy to let the magic dull, especially when Christmas started lining the shelves in October! An easy way to get in the spirit is to pick up a fun holiday read and the library has a shelf full of new ones waiting for you. Here are a few:
Susan Mallery brings us “Home Sweet Christmas”, a holiday romance novel. Until Camryn Neff can return to her "real" life in Chicago, she's in Wishing Tree to care for her twin sisters. She's not looking for forever love, not here. But handsome hotelier Jake Crane is a temptation she can't resist, so she suggests they pair up for the season. No golden rings, no broken hearts. At his side, she sees her hometown through Christmas-colored eyes. The cheer is cheerier, the joy more joyful. She thought she had put her future on hold...but maybe her real life was here all along, waiting for her to come home. New in town, River Best is charmed by Wishing Tree's homespun traditions and warmhearted people. When she's crowned Snow Queen, she's honored but wary. Dylan Tucker, her king, seems like the stuff of sugarplum dreams, but she can't shake the feeling that he's hiding something big. As they perform their "royal" duties--tasting cookies, lighting trees--Dylan's good humor and melty kisses draw her to the brink of love. But she can't let herself fall until she uncovers his secret, even if her lack of faith means losing him forever.
Debbie Macomber tells the story of two lifelong friends, a bartender and a pastor, who decide to trade places the week before Christmas and end up finding love along the way! “The Christmas Spirit” is a fun holiday read about celebrating the true meaning of the holidays and the inclusive community spirit that binds us all.
If you love a great mystery, Donna Andrews brings us the next installment in the Meg Langslow mystery series called “Dashing Through the Snowbirds”. Christmas in Caerphilly is wonderful! Unless you're a Canadian whose inconsiderate boss is forcing you to spend the holiday there, far from family and friends, with only a slim chance of a white Christmas. Meg already has her hands full, trying to make the season festive for the dozen programmers who are staying with her and Michael while working on a rush project with her brother's software company. At least it's an interesting project, since the Canadian company is doing forensic genealogy and DNA analysis. When the inconsiderate boss is found murdered, there are too many suspects. Even before their Christmas in exile, his own employees had plenty of motives, and the growing number of people suing the company for faulty DNA analysis and invasion of their genetic privacy include at least one notorious murderer. Can Meg crack the case in time to keep the Yuletide bright?"
“Snowed in for Christmas” by Sarah Morgan is a delightful tale of the Miller siblings. They have one goal-to avoid their well-meaning family's endless stream of prying questions. Ross, Alice and Clemmie have secrets that they don't intend to share, and they are relying on each other to deflect attention.
James Patterson and his “The Twelve Topsy-Turvy Very Merry Days of Christmas” takes us on a journey in Harlem with the Sullivan family. It’s the fifth year the stockings go un-stuffed, tinsel un-strewn, then someone starts sending gifts to widower Henry and his two children. Strange gifts, like a beaked feathered friend in a pear tree! These impossible gifts are just what the family needs.
Stop by the library today and let our library elves help you get in the spirit. Reading is a fantastic way to relax after all the holiday hustle.
Five books to help to celebrate
1. "Santa’s Little Yelpers" by David Rosenfelt
2. "Somebody like Santa" by Janet Dailey
3. "The Golden Dreidel" by Ellen Kushner
4. "Baking for the Holidays" by Sarah Kieffer
5. "Falling Stars" by Fern Michaels
DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
