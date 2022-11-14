Christmas is the most wonderful time of year. Well, if you are four years old and counting down to Santa Claus. But for adults, Christmas can be hectic, stressful, and full of “rush”. It’s parents that have to create the magic and oftentimes that magic comes after working long hours, cooking dinner, or folding laundry. It’s easy to let the magic dull, especially when Christmas started lining the shelves in October! An easy way to get in the spirit is to pick up a fun holiday read and the library has a shelf full of new ones waiting for you. Here are a few:

Susan Mallery brings us “Home Sweet Christmas”, a holiday romance novel. Until Camryn Neff can return to her "real" life in Chicago, she's in Wishing Tree to care for her twin sisters. She's not looking for forever love, not here. But handsome hotelier Jake Crane is a temptation she can't resist, so she suggests they pair up for the season. No golden rings, no broken hearts. At his side, she sees her hometown through Christmas-colored eyes. The cheer is cheerier, the joy more joyful. She thought she had put her future on hold...but maybe her real life was here all along, waiting for her to come home. New in town, River Best is charmed by Wishing Tree's homespun traditions and warmhearted people. When she's crowned Snow Queen, she's honored but wary. Dylan Tucker, her king, seems like the stuff of sugarplum dreams, but she can't shake the feeling that he's hiding something big. As they perform their "royal" duties--tasting cookies, lighting trees--Dylan's good humor and melty kisses draw her to the brink of love. But she can't let herself fall until she uncovers his secret, even if her lack of faith means losing him forever.

DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.