Humanities Kansas offers a hotline, updated monthly, with stories and poems that can be enjoyed by simply calling a 1-800 number. It’s like having humanities right in your pocket! Since 1972, Humanities Kansas has pioneered programming, grants and partnerships that share stories to spark conversations — drawing people together and generating new ideas. These stories and ideas inspire each of us in Kansas to play a part in strengthening our communities and our democracy. And the library is so happy to partner with them again this year.
In 2010, Humanities Kansas aired the story of the Dockum Sit-in on their Humanities Hotline. This story is worth sharing time and time again
Below is a partial transcript from the Dockum Sit-in presentation by Prisca Barnes.
“Let me tell you a story of a people with pride and promise. This is the story of the Dockum Sit-in, America’s first successful student-led lunch counter sit-in. Ron Walters was a 20-year-old college student and president of the Wichita NAACP Youth Council when he organized the Dockum sit-in in 1958. Many African Americans worked in downtown Wichita, and during Ron’s summer break from college, that is exactly where he chose to work. But working downtown in the 1950’s, as you could imagine, didn’t turn out to be what Ron expected. Blacks were not allowed to sit and eat at lunch counters because they were reserved for Whites only. Ron and his friends had to take their food to go from the back. It was clear that if something was going to be done about the segregation issue in Wichita it had to begin downtown and what better place to begin than the Dockum Drugstore. The Dockum Drug store was a part of the national Rexall chain and was the largest chain of drugstores in Kansas. It also had one of the worst reputations for discrimination. Ron proposed to the Youth Council the idea to host a sit-in at the Dockum Drugstore and they agreed. They were fed up with being treatedunfairly and they were ready to take action. They were fueled by Emmett Till’s lynching and the Montgomery Bus Boycott that occurred just a few short years earlier. The youth council began preparing for the sit-in in the spring of 1958. They spent months training. The students prepared by role playing in the basement of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. The sit-in officially began at 10 am on July 19, 1958. The students took turns filling the lunch counter stools and just as they expected they were refused service. Determined, they intended to stay at their posts until they were served. But the manager was not pleased and would rather close the fountain than serve the black students. A sign was placed on the counter stating, “This Fountain Temporarily Closed.” One week. Two weeks. Three weeks the students sat with patience, waiting to rightfully be served. They endured threats, scare tactics, and a continued denial of service at the Dockum Drug Store. The sit-in participants were getting weary, but on August 11, 1958, with a new courage the youth began filling the lunch counter stools at the Dockum Drugstore. And suddenly, the door to the drugstore opened and standing in the doorway was Mr. Dockum, the store’s owner.”
How does this story end? Prisca Barnes, CEO of Storytime Village, will be at the library on Sunday, February 19th to present the Dockum Drugstore Sit-in story! This is your opportunity to find out how the story ended and how Kansas placed itself on the map for equality. Her presentation begins at 1:30 and registration is required. Following her talk, you will be invited to enjoy a “Shoebox Lunch”.
The library offers many opportunities to celebrate Black History Month. From a Community Conversation to Trivia, stop by and learn more or visit our website at www.jclib.org. To check out the latest from the Humanities Kansas Hotline, call 1-888-416-2018 and choose from a menu of humanities highlights, like a poem by Langston Hughes or the brief story of a presidential visit to Russell. These bite-sized micropresentations cover Kansas stories — both serious and light-hearted — and are researched and presented by experts across the state.
Five Programs to Look for in February
Love Stinks! Anti-Valentine’s Day, February 10
Community Conversation, February 15
Basic Tech Sessions, Various Dates
Community Black History Trivia, February 24
BOOK CLUBS!
DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.