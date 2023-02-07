Humanities Kansas offers a hotline, updated monthly, with stories and poems that can be enjoyed by simply calling a 1-800 number. It’s like having humanities right in your pocket! Since 1972, Humanities Kansas has pioneered programming, grants and partnerships that share stories to spark conversations — drawing people together and generating new ideas. These stories and ideas inspire each of us in Kansas to play a part in strengthening our communities and our democracy. And the library is so happy to partner with them again this year.

In 2010, Humanities Kansas aired the story of the Dockum Sit-in on their Humanities Hotline. This story is worth sharing time and time again

DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

