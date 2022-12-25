The winter season is upon us! I for one am excited for the winter weather. Growing up I was one that hoped for snow days and to split my time between playing in the snow and being locked up in the house to read. Reading is a wonderful hobby that a person can have. Books can take a person on thousands of adventures all within their own mind.
Reading has been a big part of my life and started as a young child. My mom took me to the local library and would tell me that I would need to read two books while we were there. Then I would need to check out five books to take home for the week. That was our weekly routine until I started middle school. As I grew older, I continued the joys of reading and the happiness it brought. Life did get more hectic with the sports, clubs, and jobs that I did in middle and high school. However, I tried to find times to read whether it was on the bus ride home after a softball game or staying up late after work till midnight. I was able to go on many different adventures. Now as an adult, the best part about going on vacations or being stuck up in the house because of the winter weather is that I get time to work in some reading time.
I taught in schools for seven years and looked forward to the winter break because it gave me some time relax and to pull out that book that has been on my reading list for ages. Reading to children at a young age is something to take advantage of because it can help their reading comprehension. At the library our winter reading program is under way. Children from 0 months to 17 years of age can sign up in the Young People’s Department. We have several great prizes for children who complete their reading logs. Children 0 months to 5 years old have the opportunity to get Eric Carle puzzles, Eric Carle temporary tattoo stickers, and finger puppets when they complete 100, 300, and 500 minutes of reading. Children 5 years to 12 years can win prizes at 200, 400, 800 minutes for when they complete those sections, they can claim their prizes of fidget popit, Dog Man keychain, UFO putty. Children 13 years to 17 years old can win a gel pen, metal bookmark, and a rubrics cube when they complete 400, 800, and 1200 minutes or at 4, 8, and 12 books logged. Stop by the Young People’s Department or give us a call to get your kids signed up and collect their reading logs.
January 17 the Young People’s Department will gear back up with our Storytimes at 10:00 am. My staff and I are looking forward to having the kids back in session with us. We have many great new stories to share with them and crafts to make. Having the Storytime program brings us all such great joy because the kids’ eagerness to hear the story and interact with the stories is heartwarming. Starting January 2, we will be opening the signups for those programs. Come see us after the new year.
Typically, I would end on a book recommendation from the Young People’s Department but this time I have something different. A few years ago, a friend of mine stumbled onto something of a great idea. The 52 Book Club Challenge! It is a challenge that the creators have put on each year. They come up with different topics or categories for each week for books to read. It is great to participate in because it allows you to read in any order that you like and gives you the freedom to interpret the category however you like. For example, one of the categories for this upcoming 2023 year is “A Survival Story” and I could choose to read Hatchet by Gary Paulsen. In the years past, I have chosen books for each category that I have not read before that would fall into each of them. So, it would give me a chance to work on my very long list of To-Be-Read titles. The creators are also helpful if someone is needing assistance to find a book for one of the categories, creating lists of books that could potentially fall into that section. It does come down to reading one book a week and I know life can get hectic but I always try to give it my best shot each year to complete it. Typically, though I can only get through about 25 books.
My friend and I have enjoyed doing the 52 Book Challenge these last few years. Our excitement also comes from sharing our list with each other and asking “What books do you have?” For both of us it has been very beneficial to do these challenges because we have gone after books we have never read before but were of interest. Also, with both of us being librarians it has helped us in our field and helping others find their next great book to read. The challenge can be found by going to the book club’s website, https://www.the52book.club/. So, will you join me in the 52 Book Challenge 2023?
SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
