The winter season is upon us! I for one am excited for the winter weather. Growing up I was one that hoped for snow days and to split my time between playing in the snow and being locked up in the house to read. Reading is a wonderful hobby that a person can have. Books can take a person on thousands of adventures all within their own mind.

Reading has been a big part of my life and started as a young child. My mom took me to the local library and would tell me that I would need to read two books while we were there. Then I would need to check out five books to take home for the week. That was our weekly routine until I started middle school. As I grew older, I continued the joys of reading and the happiness it brought. Life did get more hectic with the sports, clubs, and jobs that I did in middle and high school. However, I tried to find times to read whether it was on the bus ride home after a softball game or staying up late after work till midnight. I was able to go on many different adventures. Now as an adult, the best part about going on vacations or being stuck up in the house because of the winter weather is that I get time to work in some reading time.

SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.