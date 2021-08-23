The 2nd Annual Just Dewey It 5K has been set for Saturday, October 23 at South Park. The race will include a 5k walk/run as well as a 1 mile family fun run. Race time is 8:00 a.m. for the 5K and 9:00 a.m. for the fun run.
Registration can either be done in person at the library or through the web site https://register.chronotrack.com/r/61725. Racers can also launch their registrations from the Just Dewey It 5K button on the library’s home page at www.jclib.org. Race timing will be handled by the Manhattan Running Company.
Registration fees are $25 per adult and $15 per child ages fourteen and under. The fee for the fun run is $10 per person. A race t-shirt will be included in the packet for those who register by October 9. Late registration will continue until just before race time.
Race sponsors to-date include: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Baskin Robbins, Central National Bank, Culligan Water-Topeka, Exchange Bank, Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Live Well Geary County, Screen Machine, and Sunflower Bank.
For more information about the race including sponsorship, call Donna Porter at 785-238-4311 or email donnap@jclib.org. Updates will also be posted to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library web site and Facebook page.
Approximately 15-20 volunteers are needed for the event to help stuff and handout registration packets, assist at the registration table at the race and to hand out water at the water stops. Volunteers to cheer the runners along the course and at the finish line are also welcome.
Prizes will be given to the top three finishers in each of the four age groups: 0-14, 15-35, 36-55 and 56 and older. Prizes will consist of bronze, silver and gold medals.
Packet pick up will begin on Thursday, October 21 at 5:00 p.m. in the library meeting room. The library is open until 7:00 p.m. that day and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Pick up will continue along with late registration on site until shortly before race time. It will also be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Manhattan Running Company.
Race officials will determine if a staggered start is necessary as well as if masks should be worn at the starting line. This is a rain-or-shine, nonrefundable event but race officials also reserve the right to transform it into a virtual event as conditions require. More information about that will be provided as such decisions are made.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation is a 501c3 organization that exists to raise awareness of the library and its programs and services as well as funds to support improvements in and expansion of the library building. It is managed by a seven-member board that includes: Blake Ballhorst, Vic Davis, Lisa Deibler-Miller, Linda Hoeffner, Karen Salyers, John Triplett, and Stuart Wells,
The current foundation fund resides with the Greater Geary Community Foundation and is dedicated to collecting grants and donations to support the building of a new and more size-appropriate library for the Junction City/Geary County/Fort Riley area. For more information about the foundation, please contact Susan Moyer at 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org.
The Just Dewey It 5K has become an annual event. Join us in the effort to get outside and enjoy the fresh air before the cold weather hits and to raise funds for the library building project. It’s a win-win opportunity and we hope to see you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.