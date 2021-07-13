You’re never too old for a little romance, or to write a little romance for that matter. Just ask Kansas author Anne Edmondson Barbour.
“I’m not getting any younger — 85 years old now — so I need to keep writing to get all these stories in my head into readers’ hands.”
And write she does. With book number two in the Love Connections series just released, Barbour isn’t keeping her fans waiting long for the stories that keep them coming back for more.
“One told me to ‘write faster,’” said Barbour. “I have completed the third book and hope to submit it to the publisher this week. I’ve already started on number four.”
Connecting the romance narrative from novel to novel is the trademark of the Love Connections series, with the newest release and second installation, Journey to Forever, weaving a fresh love story by pulling a thread from the first book — It’s About Time.
For Barbour, revisiting the previous story line allows her to breathe new life into familiar characters as she introduces their friends and acquaintances — who are ripe for romance of their own — to her readers, thus providing the catalyst for the next love connection.
“Intertwining the story lines can be challenging, but fun and entertaining for me, and I hope for my readers,” said Barbour. “As the author, that means I am creating not only the story, but the life of the characters. What is going to happen? To whom? And when?”
Teasing her readers keeps them poised and ready for the next chapter.
“Many of my readers are curious about who the next couple will be, but don’t want to know until they have book in hand. And I won’t tell.”
In Journey to Forever, Jerilyn meets Josh when she drives to the Nebraska Panhandle, home to scenic Chimney Rock, a widely written-about, painted, and sketched landmark. While visiting her friend Austen Wiley, who’s working a summer job at TrailWays, Jerilyn falls for Austen’s colleague Josh, a Pony Express Rider for the outfit which provides treks on the historic Oregon Trail.
Both teachers, Josh and Jerilyn share common backgrounds — and a common attraction. He flirts, and she likes it. They expect that’s all it will be, though they keep in touch with texts and phone calls when she is back home in Kansas, with hundreds of miles between them and little time to visit.
When Jerilyn returns to Nebraska a few months later for the wedding of their mutual friends, Austen and Mark — the couple who found love in the series debut — she accepts Josh’s invitation to stay in his extra room. It’s then they realize there is much more than flirting between them.
But they must survive misunderstandings and misinterpretations along the way. Each becomes convinced the other is in a serious relationship with someone else. The couple deals with distance between them, and a determined other woman, before finally beginning their journey together.
In the series debut, It’s About Time, widow Austen Wiley, unable to spend as much time as she’d like with her four-year old son, David, drives from her home in Kansas to a summer job in Nebraska’s panhandle near Chimney Rock. When she arrives, she learns that Mark Thomas, the owner of TrailWays, which provides historical treks on the Oregon Trail, was expecting a man. Perhaps because he and David established an instant bond, he decides to let her stay.
There was constant strife between the two, but also an immediate attraction, obvious to everyone. They tried to ignore it because of past experiences, but there were instances when they couldn’t avoid their attraction and it came close to becoming something so much more than “almost” kisses.
Both books in the Love Connections series are published by Mission Point Press of Traverse City, Michigan, and are available in stores and online. The retail price for each is $16.95. To schedule events or for more information, contact the author at barbouranne36@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.