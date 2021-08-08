It’s hard to believe it’s already August! I don’t know about you, but it feels like summer flew by and now there’s school supply lists, football game schedules, and the first day of school right around the corner! Before we start the hustle and bustle of the fall season, with pumpkins and school lunches, and of course the holidays, let’s talk about TALK!
The Talk about Literature in Kansas (TALK) book discussion series is provided by Humanities Kansas (HK), a nonprofit cultural organization with over 40 years of experience promoting understanding of the history of ideas that shape our lives and build community. TALK books can be checked out at the library’s circulation desk approximately one month before each discussion date. Readers do not need a library card to participate.
Humanities Kansas helps by providing multiple sets of books and discussion leaders. Discussion leaders range from college professors to librarians across the state of Kansas. Each TALK discussion opens with informal comments by the discussion leader, who may provide background information about the author and the book, and raise questions. Readers may then share their ideas or simply sit back and enjoy the discussion.
This fall the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will embark on “Childhood Classics”. Do you remember curling up in a chair or under the living room table with Charlotte’s Web? Climbing in grandma’s lap with The Jungle Book? Such books entertained and educated us as children, teaching us about human nature, friendship, and adventure. Today, the childhood classics have just as much, if not more, to say to us as adults. The books in this series speak of courage and faith, of insurmountable obstacles, character, and the power of love. They reveal our society’s most cherished visions of family life, and celebrate the power of the imagination to pass values and traditions to the next generation.
The first book in the series is A Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett. In this book Sara Crewe, an exceptionally intelligent and imaginative student at Miss Minchin’s Select Seminary for Young Ladies, is devastated when her adored, indulgent father dies. Now penniless and banished to a room in the attic, Sara is demeaned, abused, and forced to work as a servant. How this resourceful girl’s fortunes change again is at the center of A Little Princess, one of the best-loved stories in all of children’s literature.
The second book in the series is The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame. The novel is fast paced and directs its attention on four animals- mole, rat, toad, and badger. The novel is notable for its mixture of mysticism, adventure, morality, and camaraderie, and celebrated for its evocation of the nature of the Thames Valley.
Our final book in the series is Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White. Some Pig. Humble. Radiant. These are the words in Charlotte’s Web, high up in Zuckerman’s barn. Charlotte’s spider web tells of her feelings for a little pig named Wilbur, who simply wants a friend. They also express the love of a girl named Fern, who saved Wilbur’s life when he was born the runt of his litter. E. B. White’s Newbery Honor Book is a tender novel of friendship, love, life, and death that will continue to be enjoyed by generations to come.
The TALK program takes reading to a different level with its lively discussions. Discussion leaders peel back the layers of novels and help readers to see different views, develop opinions, and create a lasting impression. TALK always welcomes new members.
Before you get bogged down with the fall back to school schedules, treat yourself and join us for one or more of this season’s TALK book discussions. Questions about the Talk about Literature in Kansas program or any other adult library program can be answered by calling the library at 785-238-4311 or by emailing donnap@jclib.org.
Five New Adult Programs this Fall!
- Using the Community Archive
- Phenomenal Woman: Paint and Sip
- Foodie Film Night
- Ukulele for Beginners
- Blockbusters: Creative Writing Edition
