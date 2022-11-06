Community traditions are things we all look forward to as their time of the year approaches. The friends of the library are happy to do their part in re-adding a staple after a long covid-induced break, the annual fall book sale.
This year’s sale will kick off on Friday, opening at Noon and running until the library closes at 6:00 p.m. It will resume on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. when we open and continue through 1:00 p.m. A special bag sale will be offered for the last two hours on Saturday.
As always, the inventory will contain a little something for everyone from children’s books and adult fiction and nonfiction to audio and video titles. They will be divided by broad categories such as fiction genres and call number areas. Most of the inventory will be like new, coming from the home libraries of patrons across town and likely read only once. Some of the titles withdrawn from the library’s collection will also be in the sale, but only those deemed in excellent condition.
Items will be priced at $2 each for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks, audio and video titles. Children’s items will sell for two items for $1. The bags for Saturday’s closing two hours will be provided at the cashier’s table for $5 each.
Other than the bag sale, friends members will receive the added benefit of a twenty-five percent discount upon presentation of their current membership card. This discount is actually available year-round and can be used anytime at the daily book sale as well as at the annual sale.
Those who cannot make it to the library on Friday or Saturday will still have the opportunity to shop for themselves and their favorite readers. The remaining inventory will be shifted to the daily sale shelves and continue to sale at the prices given above through the end of the year.
Memberships are available any time the library is open so those who have not yet signed up or renewed can do so including at the sale. This includes choosing from the six current membership categories which are priced at $10, $20, $30, $50, or $100 per year. The $300 Lifetime Membership category is also available.
While you’re at the sale, seize the moment and purchase one of the cloth book bags made and donated by member and master seamstress Charlotte Grelk. The cost will be $5 each and the items will be sold as long as supplies last.
Shoppers may also have the opportunity to purchase an item from the bake sale sponsored by a local 4-H club. All proceeds will go to the club. The friends will provide the coffee for at least part of the sale.
Community members can also grocery shop their support with the Dillons Community Rewards Program. With it, every time you swipe your Plus Shoppers Card and make a purchase you will lend your support to both the friends and the library with a small percentage of your total sale. The friends organization is also part of the Amazon Smile network which offers another shop-portunity to use your purchasing power as a means of support.
The Community Service Tax Credit program is another friends-sponsored method where individuals and businesses can donate and receive a break on their state tax burden at the same time. The proceeds from it will go to the library building project. More information about the tax credits is available by calling or emailing Susan Moyer at 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org.
It’s a busy fall for the community and the friends of the library and they invite you to join the fun. The annual fall book sale is a great place to start and they look forward to seeing you on Friday and Saturday.
