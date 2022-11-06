Community traditions are things we all look forward to as their time of the year approaches. The friends of the library are happy to do their part in re-adding a staple after a long covid-induced break, the annual fall book sale.

This year’s sale will kick off on Friday, opening at Noon and running until the library closes at 6:00 p.m. It will resume on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. when we open and continue through 1:00 p.m. A special bag sale will be offered for the last two hours on Saturday.