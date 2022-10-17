Native American Heritage month is celebrated in November as a time to honor the rich histories, diverse cultures and important contributions of our nation’s first people. Through a multifaceted program schedule, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will use the month to highlight and increase our understanding of the Indigenous experience in the United States. Our programs will facilitate dialogue and cultural literacy by providing our community with a month of educational and diverse programs highlighting the abundant cultures of Native Americans. We can’t wait for you to join us!

Our month of celebration will kick off on October 22nd from 11-2 at the library. The Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society will join us in the grassy area outside the library (weather permitting, otherwise we’ll be inside the library). The Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society is made up of Kaw, Omaha, Cherokee, Choctaw, and Yaqui Nations. They will describe what life was like for Indigenous people on the Plains, commonly known as “Plains Indians”. They regularly present Pre-1865 Wichita Beginnings at the Old Cowtown Museum, exhibiting the nomadic use of the land by Plains Nations, buffalo hunters, and traders on land that legally belonged to the Osage Indian Nation as trust lands. On October 22nd, the Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society will tell each represented tribes’ story and share some of the unique aspects of their culture. They will also set up a traditional tipi and offer a once in a lifetime cultural immersion experience for our community. No registration is required for this program.

DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.