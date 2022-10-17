Native American Heritage month is celebrated in November as a time to honor the rich histories, diverse cultures and important contributions of our nation’s first people. Through a multifaceted program schedule, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will use the month to highlight and increase our understanding of the Indigenous experience in the United States. Our programs will facilitate dialogue and cultural literacy by providing our community with a month of educational and diverse programs highlighting the abundant cultures of Native Americans. We can’t wait for you to join us!
Our month of celebration will kick off on October 22nd from 11-2 at the library. The Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society will join us in the grassy area outside the library (weather permitting, otherwise we’ll be inside the library). The Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society is made up of Kaw, Omaha, Cherokee, Choctaw, and Yaqui Nations. They will describe what life was like for Indigenous people on the Plains, commonly known as “Plains Indians”. They regularly present Pre-1865 Wichita Beginnings at the Old Cowtown Museum, exhibiting the nomadic use of the land by Plains Nations, buffalo hunters, and traders on land that legally belonged to the Osage Indian Nation as trust lands. On October 22nd, the Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society will tell each represented tribes’ story and share some of the unique aspects of their culture. They will also set up a traditional tipi and offer a once in a lifetime cultural immersion experience for our community. No registration is required for this program.
On November 4th at 6 pm, we’ll be joined by the award-winning Wichita War Dancer Greg Victors who will perform a traditional Native dance for our community. This program will be located at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. Mr. Victors is a member of the Ponca Nation and along with his performance, there will be an educational explanation of the presented dance and regalia as well as his Nation’s history. Mr. Victors will also host a question-and-answer segment as well as opportunities for crowd participation. To further expand our community’s cultural opportunity, there will be a chance to sample small Native dishes prior to Mr. Victors taking the stage. No registration is required for this program.
Patricia Cecil, Specialist Curator of Faith, Religion, & World War I from the National World War I Museum in Kansas City will join us via Zoom on November 12th at 4 pm. She will present “Resurrecting the Warrior: The Great Way, American Indian Soldiers, and Spiritual Transformations”. Please register for the Zoom link.
On November 19th at 4 pm via Zoom, we’ll be joined by Dr. Denise Neil, Executive Director at the 45th Infantry Division Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Dr. Neil’s presentation will include Native Americans in the “Thunderbird Division” during World War II.
Our Young People’s Department will also have programming for children and teens focused on Native Peoples. On November 8th at 10 am children ages 10 months to 8 years are invited to join us for “Native Voices: Storytime”. This special edition story program will highlight Native culture and tradition. Registration is required at least two days prior.
Friday Night Live is open to grades 6-12 and on November 18th, tweens and teens can participate and learn about shamanic meditation, taste Native dishes, and create a ribbon shirt painting. Participates are asked to bring a white button-down shirt to be painted. Registration is required at least two days prior to the program.
Families are invited to attend our Ribbon Shirt/Skirt Day on November 21st from 10-1. Ribbon Skirts/shirts are a native symbol of resilience, sacredness, and survival. Participants are asked to bring a garment to iron on.
The library is honored to provide this programming to our community and we can’t wait for you to join us! Stop by today to pick up a flyer for each to put on your fridge. You don’t want to miss any of them!
Five books to explore more about Native Peoples
There, There by Tommy Orange
Everything you wanted to know about Indians by Anton Treuer
Indigenous Peoples’ Day by Katrina Phillips
Notable Native People by Adrienne Keene
Keepunumuk by Danielle Greendeer, Anthony Perry, & Alexis Bunten
DONNA PORTER is the assistant director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
