School is back in full swing and the Young People’s Department at the library has some great activities planned for the fall. The library may be the last thing on your mind but we have many great activities planned for the kids. September 1st kicked off our fall reading and many more activities to follow. We have opportunities for all ages.

American Girl Tea Party will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 2 pm to 3 pm. This event required pre-registration by September 5, so if you signed up make sure you have marked your calendars. We will be raffling of the American Girl doll of the year, Corinne Tan, at the event. For those that have met the pre-registered deadline for the event have the opportunity until Friday, September 9 to stop by the library to purchase tickets for $2.00 to enter the chance to win Corrine Tan.

SARAH MACUMBER is the head of the young people’s department at Dorothy Bramlage Library.

