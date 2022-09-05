School is back in full swing and the Young People’s Department at the library has some great activities planned for the fall. The library may be the last thing on your mind but we have many great activities planned for the kids. September 1st kicked off our fall reading and many more activities to follow. We have opportunities for all ages.
American Girl Tea Party will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 2 pm to 3 pm. This event required pre-registration by September 5, so if you signed up make sure you have marked your calendars. We will be raffling of the American Girl doll of the year, Corinne Tan, at the event. For those that have met the pre-registered deadline for the event have the opportunity until Friday, September 9 to stop by the library to purchase tickets for $2.00 to enter the chance to win Corrine Tan.
The staff of the Young People’s Department presents Batty About Books Fall Reading. Fall reading kicked off on September 1, 2022 and will run through November 30, 2022. Children from Prekindergarten to 17 years of age are able to participate in our fall reading. Stop by the Young People’s Department to sign up and collect your Bingo card. Prizes will be awarded for the first bingo, second bingo, and cover all. This is a great way to keep children reading and to continue building their reading skills and comprehension.
Friday Night Live is on September 16 from 6:30 to 8 pm. The event is for students that are in grades 6 through 12. They are able to come hang out at the library after hours to enjoy meeting new friends and having a great time. The kids will join in on the activities of painting sugar skulls and face painting. The movie Coco will be shown and snacks will be provided. Stop by the library Young People’s Department to get signed up to attend.
All the book lovers out there that enjoy watching the movies afterward and discussing them amongst others are encouraged to come join us for Book 2 Movie. This program is for our students in grades 6 through 12, and our first meeting is only two days away, September 8. If you are a fast reader, stop by the library to pick up your copy of Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card. We will be watching the movie on September 8 and having a discussion with others. Our next book to movie will be A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness on October 13.
Our September Storywalk ® JC is American Girl Melody Lifts Her Voice by Bria Alston. It runs from September 1 through September 30. Stop by the library to pick up your storywalk map and read the first pages of the book. Follow the map for all the participating locations and complete the answers to Melody’s story. Once the Storywalk is completed make sure that you stop on by to claim your prize.
September is National Library Card sign-up month. Do your kids have their own library card? Did you know that they only have to be 4 years old and with a parent present to be able to sign up for their very own library card? It is a great way for kids to have that excitement of their very own card. It gives me great joy when I see those little ones walk up to circulation desk and hand the staff their very own library card, they do it with a sense of pride.
Do your kids need that next book for their book reports, do they have a class that does silent reading, or needing a book to read at home for 30 minutes at night? Or do the kids need some non-fiction books to do some research? The library is a great stop to pick up that next big adventure or to help find information on that big research project. My staff have many great recommendations for the kids. Check out the new books that we get in each month.
A book that I just finished and highly recommend is Cilka’s Journey by Heather Morris. She is also the author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which I have read and enjoyed. If you are one that enjoys historical fiction from the WWII era, these books should be added to your to-be-read list if they are not already there. Cilka’s Journey follows the story of Cilka from her time at Auschwitz and the camp she was sent to after the war. Heather Morris works hard as an author to gather as much information as she can to create her books.
SARAH MACUMBER is the head of the young people’s department at Dorothy Bramlage Library.
