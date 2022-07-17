The library has been a happenin’ place this summer! In addition to utilizing all of the currently available programs and services, patrons have borrowed armloads of hardcopy and digital items since Summer Reading launched in May. When their read-of-choice was not on the shelf at the moment they wanted it, borrowers still found them within relatively easy reach through the reserves and interlibrary loan services.
The easiest and quickest way for a patron to lay hands on a title that the library owns but is not currently in its place on the shelf is to place that item on reserve. This can include books that are currently checked out to another borrower, titles that are on order and not yet ready for checkout, and items that are temporarily off the shelf but still inside the library. In the latter case, this could be due to usage by another patron at one of the study tables, simple mis-shelving or usage by the library staff for a variety of purposes.
The reserve process is quick and easy and requires only that patrons complete a short form at the circulation desk. Web-based users can also initiate a reserve from the online catalog anytime from any computer that connects to the Internet. With that, a staff member will tag the wanted title, maintain the queue if there is more than one patron waiting, and notify each one when it is available for them.
Reserves will be held at the front desk for a maximum of five days. During that time, patrons can come in any time the library is open to check them out and take them home. For those titles that have more than one patron on the list, each current borrower will be limited to a single check out period until the list is exhausted.
Titles that have been pulled for use by one of the book discussion groups are perfect candidates for the reserves service. These are usually out for a little longer than the standard checkout period and patrons could waste one or more trips to the shelf looking for them in vain during the interim.
Items that the library does not own are still within patrons' easy reach through the interlibrary loan service. Libraries of all types have linked arms across the state in an agreement to share their resources with one another and make their collections available to all Kansans regardless of where they live.
The process for requesting a title from one of them is as simple as that for putting in a reserve. A short form filled out at the circulation desk on online is all that is needed to set the loan in motion. At that point, the interlibrary loan staff at DBPL and the partner libraries, the interlibrary loan catalog, and the courier delivery service will take over and usually have the desired title ready and waiting for the borrower in a few days.
Items borrowed via interlibrary loan are checked out for approximately the same period as those in the regular circulating collection. Patrons with restricted privileges, such as those with temporary cards, are welcome to use their titles in the library until the return date. Since the borrowed titles are the property of another organization, their prompt return is required and those that are kept past their due date are charged at a higher rate than regular titles and also have no grace period.
Many copies of the titles read by the library's book discussion groups are also borrowed via interlibrary loan. This provides enough books and discs for the group members to read and have their discussions without the need for the library to go to the expense of purchasing additional copies for a one-time read. These loans also help with collection development as do the requests made by individual patrons.
Patron requests also indicate interest and those titles that are sought can be used to make hard copy and digital purchasing decisions for the library. This is particularly so for those titles and/or authors that are requested multiple times along with the reader feedback that may be provided by their borrowers.
Ready access to materials remains an important aspect of public library service, and it is greatly facilitated by the reserves and interlibrary loan processes. They are services that help to keep readers reading the titles that make them want to read more.
Five High Kid-Demand Titles
The Bone Witch by Rin Chupeco
Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-so-Popular Party Girl by Rachel Russell
Flashback by Shannon Messenger
House of Dragons by Jessica Cluess
The Lost Heir by Tui Sutherland
