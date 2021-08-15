Summer…. What summer? If this is the same thought you have had recently I am sure many of you feel like there really was not a summer break or it was a complete blur. It is hard to believe the school year will be starting next week for some students and others later this month. Some students have already returned to school, but it is still amazing how fast time is moving. I don’t know about you, but between work, wisdom teeth( that was an interesting adventure), and some spontaneous home repairs, I don’t think I had a chance to stop or smell the roses this summer, but getting ready for school is always an exciting time.
The start of the school year for students, means meeting new teachers, seeing their friends again, seeing the new classroom, and beginning the fun of learning all over again. For parents it means school shopping, packing lunches, establishing a school routine, and being able to get everyone where they need to be on time. Some children will be attending school for the first time this year and that comes with a completely new world of changes for the kids as well as the parents.
I think we all can agree that starting school at any level is different every year, and the key to having a great successful year is being prepared, having a routine, and it is equally important to set goals. Setting personal goals or learning goals for yourself or for your children that they can attain throughout t out the school year can have very positive results. I know that this school year my goal is to start making daily affirmations part of the morning routine. I think saying positive things aloud and re affirming, that they will have a great year will make a big difference in how they approach being in school again.
Along with thinking positive, it is always a good thing to add new things to your routine that happen outside of the classroom that contribute to the learning process. Community programs, art, cultural events provide, and extracurricular experiences that add another component to education that will have positive outcomes for learning in the future. If you are looking to add to your children’s learning experience as well as your own. The library may be a good place to start.
Whether you are a parent looking for materials for your homeschool student or a college student working on a project, the library has a number of traditional and nontraditional services that are available for use. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is the informational hub for our community. Our location, extensive collection, and helpful staff can make your library experience a positive one. The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is here to support and help our patrons and their families especially with any of their school related needs.
The library collection has a variety of library materials that are available for patrons to use and are user friendly. The Dorothy Bramlage Public library provides access to resources that allow patrons to use their library in a way that best fits their needs and makes their visit more personal. These materials can include digital materials for on line use, reference materials that are not available to for check out, but are used inside the library for research purposes, or materials that can be checked out for a specified borrowing time, but if extra time is needed the library can renew items.
The library is a place is a place where all member of the community can come and discover something new every time they visit. Library programs and resources are what build and create communities where ideas can be shared, and learning is ongoing. What better time to visit your library then during the school year when there are programs and activities that make learning fun and give students a chance to challenge themselves and develop their own appreciation for education.
Tips to help for the first day of school
1. Prepare the night before
2. Have a plan for the day
3. Review the school routine
4. Read a good book about starting school
5. Be excited!
