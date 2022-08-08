Summer reading and programs have wrapped up for the Young People’s Department. It was exciting for me to be a part of it for the first time this summer. It was a wonderful experience to see all the children come in for the programs and have fun learning new things in our STEAM programs. It was also great to see all the children sign up for summer reading to make it a success. Four hundred children signed up for summer reading and logged 174,200 minutes of reading.
Now the Young People’s department is looking toward the fall semester and programing. Our staff is excited to continue programs such as Storytime, StoryWalk JC, Musical Monday’s, and STEAM Explorers for the children ranging from PreK to 5th grade.
StoryWalk JC will continue in August and run through December. Our other programs will start in September. The STEAM Explorer programs will be fun filled learning with superheroes. For our teens we have our Friday Night Live, Gratitude Journal Making, and Book 2 Movie Club.
Friday Night Lives will be filled with many different activities from sugar skulls, face painting and movies to painting shirts as the Indigenous People created and trying authentic Native food, to having a game night and building gingerbread houses.
The Gratitude Journal Making program will teach how to create your own journal, down to sewing the binding, spine, and cover. Book 2 Movie Club is perfect for teens that enjoy both worlds of books and movies, so come join others that enjoy them as well. All of our programs are limited space to 25 children, sign up today in the Young People’s Department to reserve your spot in the program. Once attendance is met, additional registrants will be placed on a wait list.
We do have special events coming up in the fall that the whole family can enjoy. All are invited to join us in person for our American Girl Tea Party on September 10 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. We will be holding it at the C.L. Hoover Opera House and space is limited to 80 people. Registration is required for this event and the deadline for it is September 5. Stop by the Young People’s Department or call the library to sign up.
Another big event is the annual Touch-A-Truck for all that are interested in learning about many different types of vehicles. It is a great event to bring the children to and inspire them as they see, climb in, and touch a wide variety of vehicles. If you have a vehicle that children would be wowed by it, please reach to the Young People’s Department to get signed up.
In November we will be hosting the Wichita War Dancer and a Family Ribbon Skirt/Shirt Day to learn more about native culture. December we will have Breakfast with Santa at the Library and it will be a come and go event for all to enjoy.
Coming off the great success of ‘Ocean’s of Possibilities’ summer reading, the staff of the Young People’s Department will present the Batty About Books Fall Reading program. It will kick off on September 1 and run through the end of November. Children from Prekindergarten to 17 years of age will be able to participate. Starting on September 1st, stop by the Young People’s Department to sign up and collect your Bingo card. Prizes will be awarded for the first bingo, second bingo, and cover all. This is a great way to keep children reading and to continue to build their reading skills and comprehension.
The Adult and Young People’s Departments will continue into the winter for the Sugar, and Spice, and Everything Mice program. This winter reading program will run from December 14 through February 8.
My book recommendation is geared toward children reading juvenile fiction (JF), or starting to read chapter books, I would recommend The Nancy Drew or The Hardy Boys series. For those children that love mystery books these are great reads as Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys are called to investigate many different situations. Obstacles are thrown their way as they solve the mystery behind the baffling situations.
I have personally enjoyed these two book series growing up because the authors were able to create a great hook for mystery. They worked to create many different mysteries to keep the books alive for so many years. They are books that kept my interest and guessing who was behind it all to the end of the story. Stop on by the Young People’s Department for more recommendations of mystery books.
SARAH MACUMBER is the head of the young people’s department at Dorothy Bramlage Library.
