Summer reading and programs have wrapped up for the Young People’s Department. It was exciting for me to be a part of it for the first time this summer. It was a wonderful experience to see all the children come in for the programs and have fun learning new things in our STEAM programs. It was also great to see all the children sign up for summer reading to make it a success. Four hundred children signed up for summer reading and logged 174,200 minutes of reading.

Now the Young People’s department is looking toward the fall semester and programing. Our staff is excited to continue programs such as Storytime, StoryWalk JC, Musical Monday’s, and STEAM Explorers for the children ranging from PreK to 5th grade.

SARAH MACUMBER is the head of the young people’s department at Dorothy Bramlage Library.

