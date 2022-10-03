In the Young People’s Department, we have done many great programs. We had a great turnout for our American Girl Tea Party with it being back in person since before COVID. It is never too late to sign up the children for our Fall Reading program that runs through the end of November. It is a great way to keep the children reading and being read to. We are continuing into the month of October with many great programs.

Our Storywalk ® JC title for the month of October is Monster Trucks by Anita Denise. The weather is getting cooler outside so this is a great activity to get the children and yourself out of the house to get a nice walk in. Stop by the Young People’s Department to pick up the map and storyboard and start off with the first pages here at the library. Then you’re able to visit local business to read the next pages in the story and end back here at the library. Once completed, bring it back to the Young People’s Department and claim your prize.

SARAH MACUMBER is the head of the young people’s department at Dorothy Bramlage Library.

