In the Young People’s Department, we have done many great programs. We had a great turnout for our American Girl Tea Party with it being back in person since before COVID. It is never too late to sign up the children for our Fall Reading program that runs through the end of November. It is a great way to keep the children reading and being read to. We are continuing into the month of October with many great programs.
Our Storywalk ® JC title for the month of October is Monster Trucks by Anita Denise. The weather is getting cooler outside so this is a great activity to get the children and yourself out of the house to get a nice walk in. Stop by the Young People’s Department to pick up the map and storyboard and start off with the first pages here at the library. Then you’re able to visit local business to read the next pages in the story and end back here at the library. Once completed, bring it back to the Young People’s Department and claim your prize.
On Wednesday, October 5th, 12th, and 19th we have our STEAM Explorers classes for students in grades 3 through 5. These classes give the children great hands-on experiences and build problem-solving skills. Our theme for these classes is centered around heroes and the Ninja Turtles, Spiderman, and Captain Planet will be our inspiration for this month’s classes. If you want sign up your kids, stop by the Young People’s Department.
Our Book 2 Movie Club will be meeting on October 13 to watch the movie A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness. This club is for our children that are in grades 6 through 12. If you have not signed up yet the Young People’s Department would love to have more members join this club. It is a great way to meet others that are interested in books and discussing how the movies are similar and different. If you have signed up but have yet to pick up your book, stop on by the Young People’s Department to pick it up. November’s Book 2 Movie’s selection is Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan. So don’t miss out. They are wonderful books to read and can be crossed off of your to-be-read list.
Mark your calendars for October 15, 2022 from 10 am to noon for our Touch-A-Truck event. We will be hosting our event in the parking lot of Planet Fitness and Burkes, behind the La Fiesta restaurant. We are rolling in the big trucks, tractors, fire engines, squad cars, army vehicles, construction vehicles and so much more. We have so many vehicles coming in that we will have something for the kids to enjoy and explore. We will have something even for the big kids at heart. This is a great event for the whole family. We are looking forward to seeing you there.
For the younger children from 0 to 8 years, we are continuing with our storytime on Tuesdays at 10 am. This program is great for the children to continue to develop and promote social skills, listening comprehension, and foundations of early literacy through letters, vocabulary, numbers, and sequencing. The program designed to encourage children’s love of reading via stories, songs, crafts, games and sensory experiences.
We have a program in November that we have added since our fall brochures were made. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center out of Topeka is bringing their Mobile Museum. Mark your calendars for November 12 from 10 am to noon and bring the children. The Mobile Museum is filled with hands-on, educational play to create art, build with real tools, explore technology, experience the power of air, run a pretend restaurant, practice engineering, and more. We are excited for them to bring what they have to offer.
Each month we have several new books that hit our shelves for all ages in our department. It is great to see all of the new books coming in and going off of our shelves. One of our new books that is in our Juvenile Fiction section is the Race for the Escape by Christopher Edge. It is a great read and is a book that flows that keeps the reader interested throughout the book. Ami and her friends are in the impossible-to-beat escape room that they must find the answer to save the world. This is definitely a book that must be added to your children’s list of to-be-read.
SARAH MACUMBER is the head of the young people’s department at Dorothy Bramlage Library.
