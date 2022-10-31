The month of October has been a busy month for us. We had a wonderful time with the Touch-A-Truck event. Thank you to all that came out with your families. It warmed our hearts to see all the children having fun and interacting with all the different vehicles. Also, thank you to all that participated by bringing your vehicle out to our event.

We are beyond happy that we were invited out by Eisenhower Elementary to participate in their Eisenhower Day to celebrate the former president’s birthday. The programs that we have held at the library has been great interactions with the kids from STEAM to storytime. With all the programs and outreaches the Young People’s Department has done this month, and continue to do, we are extremely excited to see families and children share the love of books and learning that we have.

SARAH MACUMBER is the head of the young people’s department at Dorothy Bramlage Library.