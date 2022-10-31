The month of October has been a busy month for us. We had a wonderful time with the Touch-A-Truck event. Thank you to all that came out with your families. It warmed our hearts to see all the children having fun and interacting with all the different vehicles. Also, thank you to all that participated by bringing your vehicle out to our event.
We are beyond happy that we were invited out by Eisenhower Elementary to participate in their Eisenhower Day to celebrate the former president’s birthday. The programs that we have held at the library has been great interactions with the kids from STEAM to storytime. With all the programs and outreaches the Young People’s Department has done this month, and continue to do, we are extremely excited to see families and children share the love of books and learning that we have.
Our Storywalk for the month of November is Not a Box by Antoinette Portis. Stop by the Young People’s Department to pick up the map and storyboard and start off with the first pages here at the library. Then you’re able to visit local business to read the next pages in the story and end back here at the library. Once completed, bring it back to the Young People’s Department and claim your prize.
The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center out of Topeka is bringing their Mobile Museum to our library on November 12 from 10 am to noon. It will have many great activities for our younger children. The Mobile Museum is filled with hands-on, educational play to create art, build with real tools, explore technology, experience the power of air, run a pretend restaurant, practice engineering, and more. We are excited for them to bring what they have to offer.
On Wednesday, November 2nd, 9th, and 16th we have our STEAM Explorers classes for students in grades 3 through 5. These classes are great to give the children hands-on experiences and problem-solving skills. If you want sign up your kids, stop by the Young People’s Department.
Our Book 2 Movie Club will be meeting on November 10 to watch the movie Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan. This club is for our children that are in grades 6 through 12. If you have not signed up yet the Young People’s Department would love to have more members join this club. It is a great way to meet others that are interested in books and discussing how the movies are similar and different. If you have signed up but have yet to pick up your book, stop on by the Young People’s Department to retrieve it. It is a wonderful book to read and can be crossed off of your to-be-read list.
Another great activity for our teens is Friday Night Live. The next one will be held on Friday, November 18 from 6:30 to 8 pm. We will have many great activities for the kids to tie into our Native November. They will participate and learn about shamanic meditation, taste Native dishes, and create a ribbon shirt painting. Participants are asked to bring a white button-down shirt to be painted.
For the younger children from 0 to 8 years, we are continuing with our storytime on Tuesdays at 10 am. This program is great for the children to continue to develop and promote social skills, listening comprehension, and foundations of early literacy through letters, vocabulary, numbers, and sequencing. The program is designed to encourage children’s love of reading via stories, songs, crafts, games and sensory experiences.
A great family event that our library has planned is the Wichita War Dancer on Friday, November 4 at 6 pm. The event will take place at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. It is a great opportunity to learn more about Indigenous culture, enjoy Native dancing, educational explanations, Q&A, and an opportunity for all to participate. This event is open to all ages and families. We look forward to seeing you there.
My book recommendation this time around is from an author overall: Lauren Tarshis. Lauren Tarshis writes the books I survived. She takes world events from history and tells stories through the eyes of young ones. Our two newest ones that we have added to our collection is the I Survived the Destruction of Pompeii, AD 79 and I survived the Eruption of Mount St. Helens, 1980. But she has gone on to write others on 9/11, the Galveston hurricane, the California wildfires, the Japanese tsunami and many more.
If your child loves to listen to them instead, we do have many of the books as audiobooks. They are also great to listen and follow along in the book. Her books are in our Juvinile Fiction (JF) collections and are considered chapter books. These books are great for students that are in the starting stages of chapter books or grades 2 to 4. These books have been great in our collection and we’re glad to see kids reading her books.
SARAH MACUMBER is the head of the young people’s department at Dorothy Bramlage Library.
