The fall semester is winding down on programs for my staff and I at the library. Looking back over the past several months, it has been a wonderful experience. We had several great programs that took place and brought a smile to not only my face but to the staff and families that participated. 

     The Children’s Discovery Center, STEAM programs, Musical Monday’s, Friday Night Lives, Touch-A-Truck and the American Girl Tea Party were all great programs to have. Having the Children’s Discovery Center bring their mobile museum earlier this month was such a wonderful experience. Laughter, smiles, and the excitement throughout the library during this event melted our hearts to see. Seeing the young ones having a great time during each of these events is what we strive for here at the library.

SUSAN MOYER is the Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.