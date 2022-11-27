The fall semester is winding down on programs for my staff and I at the library. Looking back over the past several months, it has been a wonderful experience. We had several great programs that took place and brought a smile to not only my face but to the staff and families that participated.
The Children’s Discovery Center, STEAM programs, Musical Monday’s, Friday Night Lives, Touch-A-Truck and the American Girl Tea Party were all great programs to have. Having the Children’s Discovery Center bring their mobile museum earlier this month was such a wonderful experience. Laughter, smiles, and the excitement throughout the library during this event melted our hearts to see. Seeing the young ones having a great time during each of these events is what we strive for here at the library.
The library is always a magical place for children to let their imagination and adventures grow. It is sad to see the kids leaving the library in tears because they were having so much fun and did not want to leave. These experiences for kids bring such joy to us and we continue to look forward to seeing them return each week to find their next adventure. Now we are looking forward to the winter and spring for new things we can bring to our families.
The next event the library is hosting makes me think of Buddy the Elf from the movie Elf. I mean he explains it all in his excitement when he says, “IT’S SANTA!” We are hosting Santa here at the library with Breakfast with Santa. He is making his list and checking it twice, looking to see who's naughty or nice.
Santa will be here at the library from 10 to noon on Saturday, December 3 and will be taking the wish lists of all those who come to see him. It will be great to bring the family down to the library to enjoy breakfast, make crafts and play some reindeer games. This event is free and a come and go as you please.
Calling out to all teens, the next Friday Night Live is on December 16. It is game night and gingerbread house making. Do you have the skills it takes to make the coolest gingerbread house on the block? Or at least the library? Come on down to the library, enjoy the company of others and have fun. No one can turn down a good game night and food with others. We'd love to see you there. This will be our last Friday Night Live for the year. Don’t miss out! Sign up in the Young People’s Department.
Fall reading ends on November 30. Make sure that the young ones have their bingo cards filled out and stop by the Young People’s Department to claim your prizes! November 30 may be the end of fall reading, but not to worry, winter reading is just around the corner.
We are excited to launch winter reading on December 14. Don’t worry parents, that is only a two-week waiting period! Sugar, and Spice, and Everything Mice will be here before you know it. Once again you can sign up in the Young People’s Department, and your child will have the choice to keep track on paper or online.
Winter reading will continue through February 8. Winter break falls in this time frame and would be a great way to fill the time for kids. Also, if there are long trips to make, reading is the best way to keep them entertained. We have many great audio books available, too if you are making long car trips to see out of town family. Come check them out.
Reading consistently helps children to continue to learn and build their skills along with their love of reading. We have a wide range of books for all readers to choose from.
An author recommendation that I have for our young adults, or those that love to read young adult fiction is Karen McManus. Her first book is One of Us is Lying. It is a murder mystery where the creator of a high school gossip app mysteriously dies and it is up to four students to solve the m
She is an author that you need to put on your to be read list including the following books: One of us is Next, Two Can Keep a Secret, You'll be the Death of me, The Cousins, and her latest release this year, Nothing More to Tell.
All her books are ones that you will find hard to put down. You will want to keep on reading until the final page. I for one was one that had a hard time putting the books down, they are all page turners until the last one. Her writing will keep you guessing until the very end of the story. Check her out. We have all her books on our shelves ready for you to read.
SUSAN MOYER is the Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
