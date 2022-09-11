The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library held their monthly board meeting last week and it was its usual good time. This group places a high priority on putting friendship into being a Friend and it’s always a pleasure to sit down with them to laugh and talk library. This includes their plans for some exciting new ventures.

In support of the Circulation Department’s goal to issue one hundred new library cards this month as part of September is Library Card Sign-up Month, the friends are giving a one-year free membership for each individual or family who signs up for a new card. Spouses can be listed together on the same membership. Each new cardholder will also be able to pick one item from the daily book sale at no charge.

