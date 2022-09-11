The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library held their monthly board meeting last week and it was its usual good time. This group places a high priority on putting friendship into being a Friend and it’s always a pleasure to sit down with them to laugh and talk library. This includes their plans for some exciting new ventures.
In support of the Circulation Department’s goal to issue one hundred new library cards this month as part of September is Library Card Sign-up Month, the friends are giving a one-year free membership for each individual or family who signs up for a new card. Spouses can be listed together on the same membership. Each new cardholder will also be able to pick one item from the daily book sale at no charge.
With this gift, the new friends will also be able to take advantage of the discounts provided by the membership sponsors including Ace Hardware, Tyme Out, and Screen Machine. They will also be able to use the 25% discount for future purchases from any friends-sponsored book sales including the upcoming annual sale in November.
The friends organization currently includes two hundred fifteen active members and the board has set a goal to reach three hundred by the end of their fiscal year on April 30. For those who need to renew or who cannot join for the first time in September, memberships are available at the front desk any time the library is open. They are priced to fit most budgets and people are welcome to join at their chosen level of literary support.
Friends members and other book and library lovers can also show their support through two programs that offer donations to nonprofit community entities. This includes AmazonSmile and the Dillons Community Rewards programs. More information about both is available from the Join Us! tab on the library web page at www.jclib.org.
Marcos Pizza is again joining with the friends next month to say Make It a Marcos! October 15 is the red letter and red sauce day and everyone is encouraged to place their orders anytime the store is open from 11:00 a.m. to Midnight. A portion of the proceeds from the entire day will be donated to the friends, so we encourage everyone to say thank you to the staff when they Make It a Marcos on 10/15.
The friends are also sponsoring two book sale donation Saturdays in October on the 8th and the 22nd. Here community members can drop off their gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on both days at the library’s north entrance. If the donation is more than 5 items, it must be in a bag, box or other nonreturnable container. Donations will also be limited to no more than five containers per family and receipts can be issued upon request.
The once again annual sale, the Book Lover’s Paradise, will take place on Friday, November 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The sale inventory will include the afore-mentioned gently used books, DVD’s and audiobooks that have been donated as well as others that have been withdrawn from the library’s collections. They will be reasonably priced, particularly when compared to the current retail value of new titles.
Assisting with the book sale as well as the donation Saturdays is another way members can show their support to the friends and the library. The volunteer corps for the annual sale has numbered more than thirty and many have returned year after year to help and reunite with old friends.
The friends of the library are coming up and that party has already started. They look forward to seeing you this fall and thank you in advance for your support. The friends feel like they give as good as they get and know you will feel the same.
