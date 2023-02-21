The Young People’s Department has many exciting programs coming up this spring. We are continuing with our Storytimes, Musical Monday’s, STEAM Explorers, Game Night, Book 2 Movie, and Friday Night Live. Stop by the Young People’s Department to sign up for those and tell your friends about all the great programs that we have to offer. We also offer many great books to check out before or after the programs. You can easily knock two things out at once and enjoy other’s company.
Winter reading has ended and I am very proud of all the children and young adults that pushed to read so many books and minutes! Our prekindergarten students read a total of 4,911 minutes. Our kindergarten through 5th grade students read a whole 29,445 minutes. Our teens read 48 books and 2,400 minutes. The children and young adults did a wonderful job and the staff at the library are so happy to see the progress for all of them. It is such a joy to see the kids bring in their reading logs and getting their prizes. Our next reading program is the summer reading and it will kick off Saturday, May 6. I hope to see all the children and young adults come out to sign up. The theme for summer is All Together Now.
The Young People’s Department will continue with many of our regular programs. Storytime every Tuesday at 10 am with stories and crafts. Musical Monday’s, STEAM Explorers, Game Night, Book 2 Movie, and Friday Night Live. Beginning March 1st, we will be bringing back our Storywalk JC. Our March Storywalk will be The Journey of Butterflies by Carol Settgast and Jane Kurtz. This book is great to have in our collection because it was illustrated by Carol Settgast and students from Sheridan Elementary School. I am proud to have this book as part of our collection to show great things that our community and our students are doing. This book is written in English and Amharic. We will have a showing at the high school March 1st and then the pages will be displayed along the story walk route. We will have maps available for families to take and follow. Once the route is completed children can stop by the Young People’s Department at the library to claim a prize.
Our Young People’s Department will also be hosting a special Storytime with guest author, Debra Stenstrom. On Monday, March 6 at 4 pm, she will be reading from her book It’s Okay to be Different. It has such a wonderful message behind it as she tells the story of a special dog named Dumplin. Stop by our Young People’s Department to get signed up. Stenstrom will also have copies available to sell and sign for attendees.
The library’s annual Summer Reading Bookmark contest is underway. It is open to all ages from kindergarten to adults to participate. Stop by the library to pick up the bookmark design form to create your bookmark. The following information is to qualify: original 2-D designs must be done in pencil, ink, crayon, marker, paint or by computer art programs (ex. Adobe Sketch app, Microsoft Paint, Pro-Create app), fit in the given 8.5” x 2 ¼” space provided on the entry form, reflect the 2023 Summer Reading theme “All Together Now,” be turned in to the library by 6:00pm on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Absolutely NO copyrighted material can be used! Bookmark may have horizontal or vertical orientation. Entries are limited to one per person. A total of 10 first-, 10 second-, and 10 third-place winners (one from each grade level and for adult category) will be chosen. Winners will be notified when the judging is complete and will be publicly recognized. Tentative plans call for the recognition ceremony for the winners to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 with the launch of summer reading. All bookmark contest entries can be submitted to the library starting February 14, 2023.
Make sure to sign up your child’s stuffed animal to spend the night at the library. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, children can bring in a stuffed animal to spend the night in the library. We will kick off at 5:00 pm with Storytime and crafts with the children and their stuffies. The children’s “friends” will then stay the night and join in on all the usual sleepover shenanigans.
We will be telling ghost stories, watching movies and eating popcorn, eating food to our hearts content, dancing to music but we may also have fun on the book shelves. Make sure that your stuffed animal gets signed up by March 8 in the Young People’s Department. It will be a time to remember!. Families can come pick their stuffed animal back up March 16 at 11 am.
March 2, 2023 is National Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss. This spring we will join in with a special Storytime of Dr. Seuss of February 28. The Young People’s Department will have a limited number of crafts for the children to pick up when they come to visit the library.
SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
