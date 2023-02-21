The Young People’s Department has many exciting programs coming up this spring. We are continuing with our Storytimes, Musical Monday’s, STEAM Explorers, Game Night, Book 2 Movie, and Friday Night Live. Stop by the Young People’s Department to sign up for those and tell your friends about all the great programs that we have to offer. We also offer many great books to check out before or after the programs. You can easily knock two things out at once and enjoy other’s company.

Winter reading has ended and I am very proud of all the children and young adults that pushed to read so many books and minutes! Our prekindergarten students read a total of 4,911 minutes. Our kindergarten through 5th grade students read a whole 29,445 minutes. Our teens read 48 books and 2,400 minutes. The children and young adults did a wonderful job and the staff at the library are so happy to see the progress for all of them. It is such a joy to see the kids bring in their reading logs and getting their prizes. Our next reading program is the summer reading and it will kick off Saturday, May 6. I hope to see all the children and young adults come out to sign up. The theme for summer is All Together Now.

SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

