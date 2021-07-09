The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is proud to announce that our second StoryWalk® JC is available for the public to take part in. StoryWalk® JC is a program that allows families to take a walk and read a story at the same time. Downtown Junction City businesses have partnered with the library to help with this fun program by putting up pages of the story in their windows for patrons to read.
This month’s story is Clifford at the Circus by Norman Bridwell. This month’s StoryWalk® JC begins and ends at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library once again. While at the library, families can stop in and pick up a Clifford at the Circus Scavenger Hunt. As families read the story, they can put a sticker on the scavenger hunt when they find the matching object on the book pages. Once families have finished their scavenger hunts, they can return them to the library to be entered into a prize drawing. Last day to complete the Clifford StoryWalk® JC and scavenger hunt is August 15. For more information, please contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email kellyl@jclib.org.
