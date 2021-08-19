The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is proud to announce that our third StoryWalk® JC is available for the public to take part in. StoryWalk® JC is a program that allows families to take a walk and read a story at the same time. Downtown Junction City businesses have partnered with the library to help with this fun program by putting up pages of the story in their windows for patrons to read.
This month’s story is If You Take a Mouse to School by Laura Numeroff. This month’s StoryWalk® JC begins and ends at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library once again. While at the library, families can stop in and pick up an If You Take a Mouse to School activity sheet to do along the way. Children can turn their activity sheets in after they have completed the StoryWalk® JC to take part in a prize raffle. The prize will be The Magic School Bus: The Secrets of Space kit! The kit will have kids making their own telescope, a constellation box, a night-vision flashlight and many more fun science projects! Last day to participate in this StoryWalk® JC is September 30. For more information, please contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email kellyl@jclib.org.
