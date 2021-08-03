Summer has just flown by here at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library! It’s already August! That means summer will be coming to an end soon. With the end of summer comes the end of Summer Reading. Our Summer Reading program, “Tails and Tales,” ended on July 31. Participants have until Saturday, August 7th to pick up their prizes. The Young People’s Department had 775 children and teens participate in summer reading this year! Great job everyone!
The Young People’s Department also had a great turnout for our American Girl Doll Auction this year! All the proceeds benefit the library’s book donation program-DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. The total for ticket sales was $293.85. The library also sold Outback Odyssey bags as part of the fundraiser this year. Outback Odyssey bags brought in a total of $220. The grand total for the fundraiser was $513.85! Thank you to all our patrons who contributed to this wonderful cause! We weren’t the only winners though. We had two little girls win in this fundraiser – one won the American Girl doll, “Kira,” and the other, won the “Kira” book series! Congratulations to our winners!
The library will be re-starting our Teen Volunteer program in the fall. We will have volunteer registration forms at the Circulation Desk for teens to fill out, front and back. Teens (grades 6-12) and their parents must also sign the form before the library can set up a date and time for the teen to volunteer at the library. The library will contact teens when the library has tasks for volunteers to complete. Tasks that our teen volunteers can help with includes preparation for programming, assisting at library programs or events and more! For help with preparation of programs, tasks teens can help with are, but not limited to: tracing, cutting, gluing, sorting, etc. Teens are responsible for bringing their volunteer forms from their school for the library’s Volunteer Coordinator and/or Young People’s Department Head to sign. The library does not provide these forms for our volunteers. There will be a teen volunteer and parent meeting on Tuesday, August 31st at 5:30pm for those teens interested in volunteering at the library. The meeting should last about a half hour and will discuss the library’s policies regarding volunteering. This meeting will count towards volunteer hours. Parents and teens can either come in person to the library (the library meeting room has limited space for patrons at the moment) or join the meeting via Zoom. For those who wish to participate through Zoom, the library will send out an email with the Zoom link. Teens will need to have their registration form turned in by Sunday, August 29 to able to participate in our meeting via Zoom (so we have their email address to send the link to).
Many organizations in the community are ending the summer with some fun events before the kids go back to school. The events that the Young People’s Department will participate in is the USD 475 Back to School Bash, the Junction City Police Department Block Party and the Cinderella Social.
The library will have a table at the USD 475 Back to School Bash on Thursday, August 5th, with a fun bean bag game for kids to play and a chance to win prizes, as well as passing out information on fall classes! The Back to School Bash begins at 6pm at Simpler Stadium. We hope to see you there!
The library will also have a table at the JCPD Block Party, with prizes for kids to select from and fall brochures to hand out as well. The library has hired the amazing Brian Wendling to perform his awesome juggling act during the Block Party! So come and see his cool act! The Block Party will also have during the evening SWAT, Taser demonstrations and the final Movie in the Park, Spider-Man: Homecoming! The JCPD Block Party begins at 5pm at Heritage Park on Friday, August 6th.
The library will also be taking part in the Cinderella Social on Sunday, August 15th. This fun event will take place in front of the C.L. Hoover Opera House located at 135 W 7th Street. Tickets for the Cinderella Social can be purchased for $2 each at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library. The Cinderella Social helps kick off the premiere of the Cinderella musical being performed at the Opera House on August 20th — 22nd and August 27th — 29th. Music from the Cinderella orchestra will be played during the event, as well as characters from the musical will be present for children to interact with, carriage rides are from 3:30-6:30pm (tickets for carriage rides are now sold out), and ice cream to snack on! Yum yum! The library will be providing a star wand craft for the children to make at the event and coloring sheets for children to take home! It’ll be a fun afternoon! For more information on our programs and/or events, contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or at jclibrary@jclib.org.
Children’s Books on Carnivals and Fairs:
• Paddington Bear and the Busy Bee Carnival by Michael Bond
• Maisy at the Fair by Lucy Cousins
• Night at the Fair by Donald Crews
• The Carnival of Wishes and Dreams by Jenny Lundquist
• Field Trip by Bob Reese
