Give yourself a big pat on the back moms and dads because you survived the holidays! Did you have to assemble a toy kitchen? Play basketball in freezing temps because Santa delivered a new hoop? How about sit down for an impromptu tea party or find one hundred ways to position that Elf on the Shelf? But, here you are, on the other side of the holiday season, and you did it!
Now that things are calming down, it’s time to take a moment for yourself, and the library has just what you need to take a deep breath and ease into the New Year. Winter Reading kicked off for adults on Dec. 14 with, “It’s Udderly Cold! Warm up with a Legen-Dairy Tale!” Reading is a great way to reconnect with a childhood favorite, explore a new world, learn a new skill or simply just get lost in the pages of a romance or historical fiction story.
Winter Reading looks a bit different this year. In previous years, adults have logged books and received small prizes after reading four, eight and 12 books. But the last few years haven’t been the same, so we wanted to mix things up a bit. I think we could all use a fresh start, right? So this year, adults will log 12 books and receive a special edition library mug. This mug is pretty neat and holds either cold or hot liquids. After those 12 books are logged, you also receive a drawing ticket.
Here’s where things get fun! After you log the 12 books, you can continue with fun winter challenge activities which are listed in the winter reading brochure you will obtain when you sign up. These activities inspire giving, community connectedness and exploration! You only have to complete five activities to receive another drawing ticket. Examples of activities include Donate supplies to the Geary County Animal Shelter, read a nonfiction book, share a winter reading photo on our social media, review the library on Google and donate an item for the Sharing the Warmth Clothing Drive. While this is just a sample of activities, the complete list will have even the most Grinchy heart growing in size.
To continue with winter reading, complete five more activities from the winter experience list to receive another drawing ticket. Some examples of activities listed in the brochure are: Check out and read a book from our new book area (fiction or nonfiction), put together a puzzle, keep a gratitude journal for one month or read a holiday book by candlelight. Not everyone is as excited for winter as Buddy the Elf is, but these winter experiences help you to connect with winter and the importance of spreading your wings and trying something new.
Winter Reading started on Dec. 14 but it doesn’t end until Feb. 8, so there’s plenty of time to get signed up and start logging your books. Books must be YA level or above and you cannot log books the same day you register. This means, you register one day and you can start logging books the very next day. You can log books in person at the library or by using the links on our library website at www.jclib.org.
I know the temperatures are freezing, but January kicks off our spring semester too. Adults are in for a treat this spring as we have a whole brochure full of new activities and programs designed just for you. From our Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration to the Annual SHRED event, the spring brochure is full of fun.
We’ll host a Community Conversation during Black History month to help explore diversity of perspectives, show appreciation for continuing differences and respect for voices and experiences. You’ll join a fantastic hand lettering instructor as she teaches you the art of creating a vintage Valentine card for the one you love, and in March, you’ll have the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind art out of book pages. We’ll even celebrate National Library Week in April to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities with an amusing contest. You can explore topics through childhood literature or learn how to navigate the community history archive. We really have something for everyone. See you soon!
Five Programs to look forward to this spring
1. Jazz & The Civil Rights Movement
2. Vintage Valentine
3. Living Literature: Exploration through Childhood Classics
4. Growing Geary County (SEEDS!)
5. Blogging for Beginners
