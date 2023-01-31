The launch of a new year always includes some measure of regret for those who passed away in the previous 12 months. This includes those who made their mark on the written word, from authors whose works helped to generate public debate on society and politics, to those who attempted to chronicle their generations, and to those whose works put into words the human condition.

The New York Times noted at least forty-five literary deaths last year of authors, poets, diarists, literary agents, etc. This list included veteran columnist, Norah Vincent, who wrote for the Los Angeles, The Advocate, the Village Voice and Salon.com. Also here are two literary biographers, Valerie Boyd whose work centered on Zora Neale Hurston, and Nancy Milford who focused on Zelda Fitzgerald.

SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.