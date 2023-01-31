The launch of a new year always includes some measure of regret for those who passed away in the previous 12 months. This includes those who made their mark on the written word, from authors whose works helped to generate public debate on society and politics, to those who attempted to chronicle their generations, and to those whose works put into words the human condition.
The New York Times noted at least forty-five literary deaths last year of authors, poets, diarists, literary agents, etc. This list included veteran columnist, Norah Vincent, who wrote for the Los Angeles, The Advocate, the Village Voice and Salon.com. Also here are two literary biographers, Valerie Boyd whose work centered on Zora Neale Hurston, and Nancy Milford who focused on Zelda Fitzgerald.
Thomas Cahill was an American scholar and writer. He was perhaps best known for his Hinges of History series that chronicled formative moments in Western civilization in its seven volumes. Chief among these was the 1995 best seller, How the Irish Saved Civilization.
P.J. O’Rourke was an author, journalist and political satirist who wrote more than twenty books on everything from politics, cars, etiquette and economics, some of which reached the top of the New York Times bestseller list. He also wrote for the likes of National Lampoon, Rolling Stone, The Atlantic and the Daily Beast during his long career. He was also a panelist on NPR’s Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me game show.
Exploring America’s past and making historical nonfiction page-turners, was the hallmark of David McCullough. He was a two-time winner of both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award as well as a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award. His works Truman and John Adams were among those most highly praised. He also narrated numerous television shows and documentaries over the course of his career and hosted the popular PBS series, American Experience.
Lovers of the film Julie and Julia may have also enjoyed the book it was based on, 2005’s Julie and Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen. The book grew from her blog, the Julie/Julia Project.
The passing of Nicholas Evans left a hole in the hearts of his many fans. In addition to his popular novels, Evans was also a journalist, screenwriter and television and film producer. Perhaps his most popular book was also his debut novel, 1995’s The Horse Whisperer. It sold more than 15 million copies and was made into a film directed by and starring Robert Redford.
Fiction readers also took a hit with the losses of Peter Straub and Jack Higgins. Straub focused on horror and supernatural fiction such as Ghost Story and The Talisman, which he cowrote with Stephen King. Higgins was a master of thrillers and espionage fiction. He has more than twenty titles in his Sean Dillon series as well as numerous standalone novels. Early in his career he also wrote under his given name, Harry Patterson.
Patricia MacLachlan was likely best known for her beloved and award-winning children’s book, Sarah, Plain and Tall. In addition, she wrote two sequels to it, Skylark and Caleb’s Story as well as a number of other titles like Waiting for the Magic, White Fur Flying and Snow Horses.
The legacies of these authors can be honored by adding their books to your to-read or to re-read lists in the coming months. Sprinkled in with the new releases and your usual choices, they will add a little flair and dimension to your reading resume. It is also a great way to celebrate the written word and a fitting tribute to those who devoted their lives to it.
Other Notable 2022 Literary Losses
Roger Angell, baseball writer
Melissa Bank, author and chick lit pioneer
Maureen Howard, novelist
Richard Howard, poet
Diana Kennedy, regional cuisine author
Charlotte Pomerantz, children’s author and journalist
SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
