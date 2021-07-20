In order for an organization to provide great customer service, it is very important for a business or organization to be up to date on all the services they are able to offer as well as any anything new that is being offered that will make their customers live better. Technology is a great example. Technology is always growing and changing right before our eyes. It still amazes me how many new types of technology are developed every day, which enhance the way we live. Smartphones, laptops, and even virtual meetings have become more popular due to what is going on in the world.
Technology is viewed as both a useful and a distraction, but whatever your feelings about it. It is here to stay. Even now, we are seeing older technology used in everyday life. Faxing services are still used even though it has become less popular than when it was first launched, it is still a vital service that is used by businesses and individuals.
Although faxing has become less popular in homes due to more people moving away from using landline phones and using mobile and smart phones, is still a very useful advancement to use when you need to send important documents. Places like healthcare facilities, insurances agencies, even libraries use faxing to send secure information to insure the patron’s privacy. Faxing services provide efficiency and privacy for patrons that use the service and it provides a level of assurance that their document will get where it needs to with little to no issues. Local agencies as well as all over the world use faxing, in fact, many businesses prefer to receive documents via fax because it provides a faster way to get their business done.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public provides several different services that the public can take advantage. We have programs, an extensive collection of items available to be checked out, computers, but faxing is one of the most popular services we provided to the public. The library is one of very few places in the community that has faxing capabilities and we offer this service to the public.
The circulation department at the library can fax your documents for you. The library charges $1.00 per page to fax. This includes double-sided pages. Our circulation staff will ask you for the fax number as well as the documents you want to send. It may take a few minutes depending upon the number of pages that you want to send. The staff member will also confirm that the fax number and all other information is correct before sending your documents. If there is additional information you need to send with your documents, a fax cover sheet will provided for you.
Once your fax is complete, the staff member will give you a confirmation page and let you know the total amount of your fax. The library is unable to receive faxes, but we are not able to receive them. If you need to send and receive documents, the circulation staff would be more than happy to direct you to locations in the area that have the capability to do both.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is here to serve the public and ensure that our library patrons have a positive experience when they visit. So if you are in need of faxing services do not forget about your local library. Its July 18, have you visited your local library today.
1. Curbside services
2. Scan to email
3. Faxing
4. Copying and Printing
5. Access to public computers.
