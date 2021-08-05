The Young People’s Department at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is restarting our teen volunteer program. Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome to volunteer at the library for service hours. Teens can stop by the library to pick up a teen volunteer registration form at the Circulation Desk. The registration form must be filled out front and back, and signed by both the student and the parent. Teens who had volunteered before at the library pre-COVID and are interested in volunteering again can stop by the library and fill out a form to update their contact information. Once the form has been completed and returned, the library will contact teen volunteers when the library needs assistance with specific tasks. Teen volunteers are now required to wear masks while performing volunteer work for the library.
There will be a teen and parent meeting for teen volunteers on Tuesday, August 31 at 5:30p.m. Members of the Young People’s Department will discuss library volunteer policies, procedures, and more. This meeting can be attended in-person at the library or via Zoom. The meeting should only last 30 minutes. If a teen and their parent want to attend the meeting by Zoom, the library will need the volunteer registration form back by Sunday, August 29 to be able to email the Zoom link. For more information about teen volunteering, contact the library at 785-238-4311 or email the library at jclibrary@jclib.org.
