It’s back! The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library have announced the return of their annual fall book sale. This event is a community favorite and the friends are delighted to be able to offer it once again, after a COVID-induced absence.

The Book Lover’s Paradise will take place on Friday, November 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale inventory will include gently used books, DVD’s and audiobooks that have been donated as well as others that have been withdrawn from the library’s collections. They will be reasonably priced, particularly when compared to the current retail value of new titles.

SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

