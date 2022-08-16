It’s back! The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library have announced the return of their annual fall book sale. This event is a community favorite and the friends are delighted to be able to offer it once again, after a COVID-induced absence.
The Book Lover’s Paradise will take place on Friday, November 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale inventory will include gently used books, DVD’s and audiobooks that have been donated as well as others that have been withdrawn from the library’s collections. They will be reasonably priced, particularly when compared to the current retail value of new titles.
Friends members will be able to use their 25% discount for items in the annual sale, just as they do for the daily sale held near the north entrance. That makes this a great time to join or renew your membership to make the sale even more wallet-friendly.
Anyone who is not currently a Friends member or whose membership is out-of-date need only stop by the main desk at the library or the cashiers table on sale day and fill out a short form and pay their dues. Payments can also be made online at www.jclib.org.
Memberships are priced to fit most budgets and people are welcome to choose their level of literary support. This includes $10 for the Edgar Allen Poe, $20 for Dr. Seuss, $30 for Phyllis Whitley, $50 for Laura Ingalls Wilder, $100 for Louisa May Alcott, and $300 for the Mark Twain lifetime membership.
In addition, the membership form also offers the opportunity to indicate your interests and preferences in serving as a friends volunteer. This includes serving on the board, helping with the semi-annual newsletter, and special events as they occur such as the annual meeting.
Assisting with the book sale is another option and this can include helping to prepare for and work at the sale. The volunteer corps for the annual sale has numbered more than thirty and many have returned year after year to help and reunite with old friends.
Volunteers are also welcome for a series of upcoming donation events that the friends board is planning. The board will soon announce the dates at which they will begin to again accept at least some donations for the annual sale. With that, members can add their name to the “yes, please” list so they an be notified as they are needed and as their availability allows.
When donations resume it will be done so in a limited manner to help manage the flow. Sorting and processing these items for the sale will be another volunteer opportunity that book lovers in particular will enjoy.
Friends members can also show their support for the businesses that have offered their sponsorship. This comes in the form of discounts that can be provided upon presentation of a current membership card. The current sponsors are: Ace Hardware, Screen Machine, Tyme Out Lounge and Twitches Gallery.
Members can also show their support through two programs that offer donations to nonprofit community entities like the friends. When you shop on AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate a percentage of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice. Choosing “Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library of Junction City” will translate into a direct donation to the group.
In addition, when you enroll in Dillons’ Community Rewards program and select the Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, Code IN907 it, too will ensure that a percentage or your purchase will go to the friends. These small gifts add up and every cent is much appreciated.
The friends of the library is on the move and looking forward to the return of the annual book sale. Though covid was a game changer for many, it’s good to know that some traditions are making their way back to the community calendar. We look forward to seeing you in November!
SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
