The drive to build a new, modern public library for the community continues! The leadership of the building campaign also continues their efforts on a plan to expand the space dedicated to public library service, and this includes three current or upcoming activities.

A survey has been devised to collect the thoughts and priorities from members of the public on how the additional space could be used. It asks two questions about the building and the use of space that will affect the programs, resources and services that the library provides as well as the facilities side of the structure. Participants will also be asked to rank their top five choices in each of these areas. The survey is currently available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BMDDGCL. Paper copies are also available from the Circulation Desk.

SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.

