The drive to build a new, modern public library for the community continues! The leadership of the building campaign also continues their efforts on a plan to expand the space dedicated to public library service, and this includes three current or upcoming activities.
A survey has been devised to collect the thoughts and priorities from members of the public on how the additional space could be used. It asks two questions about the building and the use of space that will affect the programs, resources and services that the library provides as well as the facilities side of the structure. Participants will also be asked to rank their top five choices in each of these areas. The survey is currently available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BMDDGCL. Paper copies are also available from the Circulation Desk.
Participants will be able to choose their top five priorities from a list that includes such things as: small, private meeting spaces; multiple larger group meeting rooms; a separate teen area; a children’s activity room directly connected to the children’s department; maker spaces for all ages; expanded space for hard copy collections; a clean room for computer networking hardware, etc.
The effort to raise funds for the project that will provide such improvements also continues. One is the state’s Community Service Tax Credit program. Begun with the 2022 tax year, it offers library project donors relief from their state tax burden by giving them a credit or refund equal to half of the donation.
The intent of the program is to provide an opportunity for private, non-profit organizations to improve their ability to undertake major capital campaigns for projects involving children and family services such as those provided each day by the library. It does so by giving a 50% tax credit to the donors who purchase them in the form of a direct deduction from the giver’s state tax obligation or a refund if their donation exceeds their tax burden.
Our Geary County project was one of only twenty-nine awarded last year. While some of the credits have already been purchased, the remainder is still available. To learn how to add such assets to your pocket, you can contact me at the library at 785-238-4311 or send email to susanm@jclib.org.
The purchase of tax credits can also be applied to the underwriting for an event that is quickly becoming a community favorite. The second, annual Trivia Night will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m. at Spin City on South Washington Street. All profits from this event will go toward the building project.
The minimum donation for sponsors is $250. Those who choose to can offer their support through the tax credit program. With that, they would receive $125 as a credit toward their 2023 state tax burden. Those who choose to offer their sponsorship directly to the event are, of course, welcome to do so. Sponsorship levels are at $250, $500, $1,000, and $1,500 and over.
Tickets for Trivia Night will go on sale in March and will be available at the library for $40 each in advance of the event. They will also be available at the door for $45. Ticket price will include supper and one free drink ticket for those twenty-one and older. The event will be open to participants 16 and older. A 50-50 raffle and a gift basket silent auction will also be held.
This year, people can either participate as individuals or as a team of up to four. They will also be able to ring in their answers from their tables rather than in the spotlight of center stage. The trivia will be general this time, covering subjects across the board. The fun will be universal as everyone can play and anyone can win. Unseating last year’s winners is apparently a goal of many who participated last year.
It takes a village to build a new library and the building campaign leadership is including the entire community in its efforts. Everyone is participating as they can and with that support, we will get this thing done!
SUSAN MOYER is the director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
